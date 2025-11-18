403
Hydro One, Loblaw, Medicure At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AltaGas Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $43.81. AltaGas rose last Friday 2.3% on volume of 2,526,082 shares
Extendicare Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.04. Last Wednesday, Extendicare rose 14.6% on volume of 812,661 shares
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.90. Last week, Great-West announced that it does not intend to exercise its rights to redeem its outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series N on December 31, 2025.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) Hit a new 52-Week High of $54.02. Monday, Hydro One announced it has filed an application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to construct a new double-circuit 230-kilovolt transmission line between Abitibi Consolidated Junction, within an existing Hydro One transmission corridor in Thorold and Crowland Transformer Station (TS) in Welland.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $61.71. Last Week, Loblaw reported Q3 revenue was $19,395 million, an increase of $857 million, or 4.6%.
Medicure Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.32. Medicure will present Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, via conference call on November 20, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The Financials for the quarter ended September 30, will be filed after market close on November 19.
Saputo Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $38.27. Saputo announced last week that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5% of Saputo's issued and outstanding common shares.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.67. Friday, Sienna announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company for the month of November, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.
Surface Metals Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 32 cents. No news stories available.
Urbana Corporation (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.40. Tuesday, Urbana rose 0.6% on volume of 16,143 shares
Whitecap Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.45. Last Friday, Whitecap rose 1.9% on volume of 21,187,276 shares
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $93.96. Last Friday, Weston reported revenue of $19,548 million, an increase of $863 million, or 4.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was $2,340 million, an increase of $182 million, or 8.4%.
