Penbar Completes Qualifying Transaction With Eastport Ventures Inc.

On the Closing Date, and in connection with the Transaction, Penbar consolidated its outstanding common shares on the basis of seven (7) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Penbar Share (the " Consolidation ") under the new CUSIP 70662P205.

As a closing condition of the Transaction, Eastport was required to close a non-brokered private placement financing (" Concurrent Financing ") of 18,055,556 subscription receipts for minimum gross proceeds of $3,250,000 and 27,777,778 subscription receipt for maximum gross proceeds of $5,000,000. The Concurrent Financing was oversubscribed and closed in tranches by both Eastport and Penbar on effectively the same terms. In total, the Concurrent Financing was completed in tranches by both Penbar and Eastport for total gross proceeds of approximately $5,927,075.80 (of that amount total, Eastport received gross proceeds of $4,328,568.36 and Penbar received gross proceeds of $1,598,507.44).

On the Closing Date, all of the issued and outstanding securities of Eastport were exchanged for corresponding securities of the Company on the basis of 0.2941 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Eastport share held (the " Exchange Ratio "), at a deemed price of approximately $0.61 per Eastport share, with the underlying securities of Eastport being cancelled. Accordingly, an aggregate of 27,714,630 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares were issued to the former shareholders of Eastport; warrants (each, a " Resulting Issuer Warrant ") to acquire an aggregate of 11,675,707 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares were granted to the former warrant holders of Eastport; and options (each, a " Resulting Issuer Option ") to acquire an aggregate of 338,215 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares were granted to the former option holders of Eastport.

On the Closing Date, the subscription receipts (the " Eastport Subscription Receipts ") issued by Eastport on October 30, 2025 pursuant to its portion of the Concurrent Financing (the " Eastport Private Placement "), were automatically converted into units of Eastport. One unit consisting of one Eastport share and one-half of one "A" warrant and one-half of one "B" warrant, subject to adjustment in certain events, immediately before the completion of the Transaction upon the satisfaction or waiver of the escrow release conditions (as defined in the subscription receipt agreement). Each whole "A" warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Eastport share at a price of $0.85 per share for a period of 12 months following the listing of the Penbar Shares (as defined below) on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Each whole "B" warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Eastport share at a price of $1.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares (as defined below) on the TSXV.

Commenting, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Chief Executive Officer of Penbar, said:

"Over nearly six years, Eastport has been proactively developing and operating in Botswana with the objective of building a truly disruptive critical metals developer and explorer. Throughout, we have remained committed to conducting our listing at a time where capital and liquidity are receptive to a historically challenging yet symbiotic sector.

"Over the many years of planning our public debut, we were unwavering in our determination to list on the TSXV, as we appreciate and understand the global presence this Exchange maintains in global capital markets - specifically for our sector.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the TSXV, which has a dedicated, committed, and proactive team. I take this opportunity to thank the TSXV and all the associated advisors who have supported the closing of this transaction. Building private companies like Eastport during exceptionally challenging market conditions is not possible without a unified team that maintains a common objective alongside brave and committed shareholders and investors. I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our long-standing and supportive shareholders, our local management and team in Botswana, and all the Board of Directors and Management of the Company, who have shown immense levels of dedication, sacrifice, and patience.

"To our new incoming shareholders, we welcome you at what is perhaps the most exciting time in this Company's corporate history and look forward to sharing with you what we have been building for the past six years in what will be a continuation of a highly proactive period for the Company with a well-funded treasury to support the process.

"Critically, our business has continued to progress and prosper by virtue of the jurisdiction we operate in. Botswana is an incredible country, with incredible people, talent, resources and a tier-1 destination for mining and development opportunities. I have personally had the pleasure and privilege of investing and developing companies in Botswana for the last 10 years, and I am excited for the years ahead."

In connection with the Transaction, the Company intended to change its name to "Eastport Ventures Inc." from "Penbar Capital Ltd." but the name change was delayed due to strike action by the British Columbia General Employees' Union which delayed processing at the British Columbia corporate registry. The Company therefore will not effect the name change at closing but intends to do so after trading resumes and will provide information about the name change in a future news release. The Company proceeded with the Consolidation and symbol change at closing and its common shares (each, a " Resulting Issuer Share ") are expected to commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSXV on or about November 20, 2025 under the new symbol "EVI".

About Eastport

Eastport was founded in 2017 and is a Toronto-based private company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Botswana. Since incorporation, Eastport Ventures Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Eastport Ventures (Botswana) Pty Ltd and Current Exploration Solutions Pty Ltd, have acquired a total of six mineral projects, providing Eastport with exposure to critical metals including copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), uranium (U), rare earth elements (REE) and diamonds.

The material property of Eastport is the Matsitama Property, located in Botswana. Eastport also has an interest in the Foley Property, the Semarule Property, and the Selebi, Keng & Jwaneng, Keng, and Selebi Properties, which are considered non-core properties.

Qualifying Transaction

The Company completed the Transaction pursuant to the terms and conditions of an amalgamation agreement dated March 14, 2025, as amended and restated on May 26, 2025 (the " Amalgamation Agreement ") among Penbar, Eastport, and NewCo, pursuant to which Penbar acquired all of the outstanding securities of Eastport in exchange for securities of the Company.

On the Closing Date, Penbar consolidated its outstanding common shares on the basis of seven (7) pre-Consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Penbar Share. At closing, all of the issued and outstanding securities of Eastport were exchanged for corresponding securities of the Company multiplied by the Exchange Ratio for every one Eastport share held, at a deemed price of approximately $0.61 per Eastport share, with the underlying securities of Eastport being cancelled. Accordingly, an aggregate of 27,714,630 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares were issued to the former shareholders of Eastport; Resulting Issuer Warrants to acquire an aggregate of 11,675,707 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares were granted to the former warrant holders of Eastport; and Resulting Issuer Options to acquire an aggregate of 338,215 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares were granted to the former option holders of Eastport.

At closing, the Eastport Subscription Receipts issued by Eastport on October 30, 2025 pursuant to the Eastport Private Placement were automatically converted into units of Eastport. One unit consisted of one Eastport share and one-half of one "A" warrant and one-half of one "B" warrant, subject to adjustment in certain events, immediately before the completion of the Transaction upon the satisfaction or waiver of the escrow release conditions (as defined in the subscription receipt agreement). Each whole "A" warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Eastport share at a price of $0.85 per share for a period of 12 months following the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV. Each whole "B" warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Eastport share at a price of $1.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV.

In connection with the Closing, the Company entered into an Escrow Agreement (the " Escrow Agreement ") with Olympia Trust Company (" Olympia Trust ") and certain shareholders of Eastport as required by the policies of the TSXV, pursuant to which an aggregate of 6,909,670 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares, 2,006,760 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Warrants, and 176,460 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Options (collectively, the " Escrowed Securities ") issued to certain Insiders (as defined under TSXV Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) of Eastport prior to the Transaction were placed in escrow. In addition, an aggregate of 1,423,963 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares issued to former Eastport shareholders in exchange for Eastport shares under the Transaction were placed into escrow pursuant to the Seed Share Resale Restrictions (SSRR) Pooling Agreement and subject to a one-year hold, with 20% released every three months with the first release on the date of the bulletin issued by the TSXV following the completion of the Transaction (the " Final Exchange Bulletin "). The Company also entered into a Voluntary Escrow Agreement (the " Voluntary Escrow Agreement ") with Olympia Trust and certain non-principal shareholders of Eastport pursuant to which an aggregate of 4,601,558 post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer Shares issued to certain former shareholders of Eastport prior to the Transaction were placed in escrow and subject to a one-year hold, with 20% released every three months with the first release on the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin.

For additional information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated September 30, 2025 (the " Filing Statement "), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Further, copies of the Escrow Agreement, Seed Share Resale Restrictions Pooling Agreement, and Voluntary Escrow Agreement are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Concurrent Private Placements

Eastport's Concurrent Financing was oversubscribed and closed in tranches in both Eastport and Penbar on effectively the same terms.

Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, Eastport closed the Eastport Private Placement for total gross proceeds of $4,328,568 involving the issue and sale of 7,072,401 Eastport Subscription Receipts, after factoring in the Exchange Ratio.

Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, Penbar closed its portion of the Concurrent Financing (the " Penbar Private Placement ") for total gross proceeds of $1,598,507 involving the issue and sale of 2,620,504 units of Penbar (the " Penbar Units ") at an issue price of $0.61 per Penbar Unit. Each Penbar Unit consists of one Resulting Issuer Share and one-half of one "A" warrant and one-half of one "B" warrant, subject to adjustment in certain events. Each whole "A" warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.85 per share for a period of 12 months following the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares TSXV. Each whole "B" warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $1.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV.

In addition, the following insiders of the Resulting Issuer participated in the Penbar Private Placement: