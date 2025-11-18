Kempinski Grace Bay Breaks Ground On Turks And Caicos' Iconic Grace Bay Beach

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Providenciales, Turks & Caicos--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Kempinski Hotels, Europe's oldest luxury hotel group, together with international award-winning developer JTRE, celebrated the groundbreaking of Kempinski Grace Bay - an exclusive hotel & residential project featuring an intimate collection of private apartments and beachfront villas along the world's most beautiful beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kempinski Hotels and JTRE break ground on a rare, low-density 11-acre site on Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos. Project will feature 119 residences and four beachfront villas with world-class amenities.

About Kempinski Hotels

Founded in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. With a heritage of impeccable personal service and refined hospitality, the group today manages 75 hotels and residences across 33 countries, with more than 25 additional projects in development worldwide. The portfolio includes historic landmark properties, award-winning city hotels, exclusive resorts, and prestigious residences, each reflecting Kempinski's commitment to excellence and cultural authenticity. Kempinski is also a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands. .

About JTRE

For almost 30 years, JTRE has been a leading force in international real estate development. JTRE manages assets exceeding 2.3 billion, with a global pipeline of projects totaling more than 9.6 billion in estimated Gross Development Value (GDV). The scope and quality of JTRE's completed projects along with the international experience has made JTRE a market leader in the field of real estate development in Slovakia and the Central Europe region. JTRE has an established presence in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where it leads the development of Kempinski Grace Bay. .