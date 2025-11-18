Counseling Services For Wellbeing Delivers High-Quality Telehealth Services To Expand Access To Mental Health Care

MENAFN - GetNews)



CSFW proves that effective mental health care can be personalized, consistent, and human, whether in person or through telehealth services.

Washington, Seattle - As the demand for mental health services continues to rise, Counseling Services for Wellbeing (CSFW) is setting the standard for how virtual care can provide the same high-quality, personalized support as in-person visits. With an increasingly busy world, telehealth has become an essential tool for many clients, but CSFW is proving that virtual care doesn't mean sacrificing the personal, human connection that makes therapy and psychiatric care effective.

For CSFW, telehealth is a powerful extension of its integrated care model, ensuring that every client receives the same level of care and attention, regardless of whether their session is in person or virtual. This approach makes it easier for clients to access the psychiatric care and therapy they need, without long wait times or geographical barriers.

“Our approach to telehealth is rooted in the same values as our in-person services: personalization, compassion, and coordination between providers,” said Issy Kleiman MA, LMFT, Clinical Director of CSFW.“We've worked hard to create a telehealth experience that feels just as real and connected as if you were sitting across from us in the office. For some clients, it's the only way they can access care, and we're committed to making it as seamless and effective as possible.”

CSFW's telehealth services are available to clients across Washington, helping individuals, couples, and families access mental health support on their terms. Clients can book telehealth sessions with licensed therapists and psychiatric providers, ensuring that their treatment is not only effective but also consistent.

Key features of CSFW's telehealth model include:



Seamless Care Continuity: Clients can continue their care plan without interruption, whether meeting in-person or via telehealth.

Confidential & Secure Platform: Sessions are conducted through HIPAA-compliant video conferencing tools, ensuring privacy and security for all clients.

Personalized Approach: Telehealth sessions maintain the same level of personalization, with providers adjusting care to meet the individual needs of each client.

Flexible Scheduling: Clients can easily book appointments that fit into their busy lives, making it more convenient to access the care they need. Access to Specialists: CSFW's telehealth service ensures that clients can access specialized care, whether they need psychiatric evaluations, medication management, or therapy.



As telehealth continues to evolve as a preferred care model for many, CSFW is ensuring that its virtual care options are just as effective as in-person appointments, helping to bridge the accessibility gap while maintaining the practice's high standards of care.

About Counseling Services for Wellbeing

Counseling Services for Wellbeing is a trusted provider of integrated mental health care, combining psychiatric services and therapy to treat a wide range of mental health conditions. Founded and led by Issy Kleiman MA, LMFT, the practice offers services in both telehealth and in-person formats for children, teens, and adults. With a focus on collaboration between healthcare providers, families, and schools, CSFW ensures that every client receives holistic, personalized care to support their mental health and well-being.