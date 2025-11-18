TOPICAL SKIN's Phyto AOX Facial Oil N°10 Wins Skincare Product Of The Year Award At Beautyworld Middle East 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TOPICAL SKIN, the internationally recognized American clean dermaceutical brand, is proud to announce that its Phyto AOX Facial Oil N°10 has been recently awarded Skincare Product of the Year at the prestigious Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2025. The award was presented at the gala ceremony held at the Conrad Dubai, where TOPICAL SKIN triumphed over global contenders in a record-breaking year for the event.

The Phyto AOX Facial Oil N°10 is an ultra-nourishing formula that blends ten precious botanical oils-including bakuchiol, rosehip, baobab, tsubaki, evening primrose, holy basil, and frankincense-with adaptogens, vitamins, and advanced Exposome Defense Technology encompassing broad-spectrum antioxidants. This unique combination delivers rejuvenating benefits, improves the appearance of fine lines and skin firmness, enhances radiance, and fortifies the skin's natural defenses against environmental stressors such as blue light, UV rays, pollution, and free radicals. The result is a soft, supple, smooth, and visibly radiant complexion.

Dermatologist Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik praises the product:“The Phyto AOX Face Oil N°10 is a revolutionary functional cosmetic formula that delivers nourishment while enhancing skin resilience and radiance. I like that it also includes adaptogens-these plant-based ingredients add another level of protection, helping skin adapt to daily stressors and further supporting overall skin health. It's truly a game-changer in clean beauty and cosmeceuticals. It is ultraceuticals at their finest.”

Since its debut, the Phyto AOX Facial Oil N° 10 has received enthusiastic acclaim from dermatologists, facialists, and beauty editors. The oil earned Skincare Anarchy's Top Skincare Picks Award 2025, the S.A.F.E. Seal, and was nominated for Skin Inc.'s Reader's Choice Awards, underscoring its innovation and sensory appeal.

Beauty Brief editor Bethany Ramsay praises the formula:“It's a formulation that feels both ancient and ultra-modern; a meeting point between tradition and innovation. Beyond its technical sophistication, this facial oil is also an experience-one designed to engage the senses as much as the skin. Infused with calming notes of frankincense and chamomile, the oil engages the limbic system to support emotional well-being. It's aromachology in action. It's that rare formula that checks every box: feels good, performs clinically, and leaves your skin happy and nourished.”

World-renowned esthetician Edyta Jarosz, LE, shares her enthusiasm:“I'm obsessed with this oil and like that it's light but nourishing and plays well with my moisturizer. It gives what I call the finishing glow,” she says. 'It contains a blend of antioxidants and fatty acids, which help to support the skin's moisture barrier,”-she tells The Strategist.

NEW YOU editors describe the product as a“Skincare Power Move Your Vanity Has Been Waiting For.”“This isn't your average oil. It's a silky, botanical-rich elixir that delivers glow, bounce, and barrier protection in one impossibly chic bottle. The Exposome Defense Technology is like a bodyguard for your face, shielding you from the modern world's not-so-pretty side while keeping your glow intact. This oil doesn't just hydrate. It adapts. With plant-based powerhouses like quercetin, lutein, green tea, chamomile, and turmeric, it helps your skin stay calm, cool, and collected-even when your inbox isn't.”

Makeup artists frequently mix this oil with foundation for an extra dewy finish. The reviews are glowing:“It's like a meditation in a bottle,” one user gushed.“My skin looks radiant, and it layers like a dream under makeup. Plus, it's clean, cruelty-free, and smells like a spa in Tuscany.”

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2025 attracted over 800 entries from around the world, with winners recognized for outstanding innovation, quality, and impact. The event, attended by more than 400 senior industry leaders, celebrated the region's growing influence in global beauty and wellness.

TOPICAL SKIN's products are available at topicalskin, where customers can find detailed ingredient information, usage tips, and testimonials. The brand can also be found on nordstrom, in dermatology practices and medical spas across the US.

About TOPICAL SKIN

Committed to advancing holistic wellness, skin health, and rejuvenation through the lens of aesthetic medicine, the brand is a pioneer in functional skincare and continues to lead by merging innovative dermatological science with clinically proven ingredients and botanical wisdom inspired by Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine. TOPICAL SKIN's ethos is grounded in cruelty-free, dermatologist-endorsed formulations designed for efficacy and sensorial enjoyment.