1-800TRUCKWRECK AND NEW BIRTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH TO FEED 4,000 FAMILIES IN ONE OF METRO ATLANTA's LARGEST THANKSGIVING GIVEAWAYS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual event returns for the fifth year to help address rising food insecurity across the region

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, 1-800TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is teaming up with V-103 The People's Station: The Big Tigger Morning Show and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute free turkeys to 4,000 Atlanta-area families ahead of Thanksgiving.

The annual Turkey Giveaway will take place Thursday, Nov. 20, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038. During the drive-through event, 4,000 families will each receive one free turkey – over $100,000 in donations sponsored by 1-800TruckWreck.

The giveaway is free and open to the public with no registration required. Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles to ensure a smooth and safe distribution process.

“Across this nation, families are bracing for Thanksgiving with more uncertainty than celebration. Food costs remain high, wages are strained and far too many parents are silently choosing between groceries, rent and medicine. At New Birth, we refuse to stand by and simply hope things improve. We step in and stand in the gap,” said Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Senior Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist. “Partnering again with 1-800TruckWreck and V-103 allows us to be the hands, feet and heart of God in this moment. Feeding families is our sacred responsibility to meet this national crisis with compassion, dignity and action.”

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 1 in 8 Georgians (12.8%) experience food insecurity – driven by economic challenges such as unemployment, low wages and housing costs. The annual Turkey Giveaway is part of 1-800TruckWreck's ongoing commitment to supporting communities facing these challenges.

“As food insecurity continues to rise, many families are relying on food banks and community programs just to get by,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and owner of 1-800TruckWreck. “We are grateful to once again stand alongside our partners to help ease that burden. Our goal is to ensure families can share a meal and a moment of peace this Thanksgiving.”

The Turkey Giveaway has become one of the largest Thanksgiving distribution efforts in metro Atlanta, serving thousands of residents each year since its launch in 2020.

