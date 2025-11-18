Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Forney, Texas Location, Bringing 10-Minute Stay-In-Your-Car Service To The Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted oil change brand expands footprint in Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area, delivering fast oil changes and friendly service

FORNEY, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first Forney location at 550 FM 548. Featuring two service bays, the shop offers customers the ability to stay comfortably in their cars while receiving a high-quality oil change in just 10 minutes, with no appointment necessary.

“Opening a new Take 5 Oil Change in Forney is more than just expanding our business, it's about providing drivers with a service experience that's fast, friendly and stress-free,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change.“We know our customers are busy, and our goal is to make car maintenance convenient and one less thing to worry about.”

This opening marks Take 5 Oil Change's first location in Forney, adding to its footprint of convenient car care solutions across the U.S. The decision to open in this region reflects Take 5 Oil Change's strategy to grow in high-traffic, high-demand areas. The new shop is located at the corner of FM 548 and College Ave. next to Bush's Chicken and Stone Creek Veterinary Hospital.

“Every new opening is a chance to share what makes Take 5 Oil Change different,” said Doug Zarkin, Chief Marketing Officer of Take 5 Oil Change.“We're not just changing oil. We're setting the standard for how simple car maintenance should be, and we're excited to showcase this new standard of service to Forney.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in approximately 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 build loyalty and fuel strong growth across more than 1,200 locations nationwide.

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change will be offering customers $25 toward any oil change during their visit for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5/locations.





New Forney Take 5 Oil Change

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,200 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance-all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven BrandsTM, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit .

ABOUT DRIVEN BRANDS

Driven BrandsTM, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,900 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

Media Contact:

Bolt PR

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at