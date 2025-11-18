Eid Al Etihad Break: 5 Visa-Free Countries UAE Residents Can Fly To In Few Hours

With the announcement of a long weekend in the UAE to celebrate the nation's 54th Eid Al Etihad, many residents think of seizing the opportunity to travel abroad for a brief staycation.

December 1 and 2, Monday and Tuesday were announced as paid holidays for both the public and private sectors, which means that employees will get to enjoy a 4-day break before work resumes on Wednesday, December 3.

If you're planning a short getaway, opting for a visa-free destination that's less than a four-hour flight away can be a smart and convenient choice-saving you both time and money. Instead of dealing with lengthy paperwork or waiting for approvals, you can pack your bag, hold your passport and head directly to the airport.

Below are several top-rated destinations you can explore without worrying about visa requirements. These spots not only allow for hassle-free entry, but also promise rich experiences-whether you're after enjoying chilly winter weather, discovering regional culture, or sampling delicious cuisines.

1. Georgia

A flight from the UAE to Georgia capital Tblisi takes around 3 hours and a half. The country, which is situated at the intersection of Europe and Asia, is a popular destination for travellers from the UAE, with mountains and historic towns to explore.

UAE residents do not need a visa to enter the country, and can stay for 90 days without an entry permit.

2. Uzbekistan

The Central Asian country gives UAE residents visa-on-arrival and allows stay for up to 30 days without a visa. A four-day trip to Uzbekistan gives visitors the chance to explore some of the country's most iconic cultural and historic treasures.

From wandering through madrasas and ancient squares of Samarkand and Bukhara to discovering Tashkent's vibrant markets, museums and Soviet-era architecture, travellers can enjoy a rich blend of tradition and modern life. A flight from the UAE and the Uzbek capital Tashkent takes around three hours and a half.

3. Armenia

Citizens from more than 50 countries (including Egypt, India, Iraq, Morocco, the Philippines) with a valid Emirates ID can get a visa-on-arrival in Armenia. The stunning country has several hidden gems and boasts of scenic getaways. The cooler temperatures offer a nice break to UAE residents from the desert heat.

The nation also has a rich cultural heritage with ancient monasteries and historical sites. A flight to Armenia is only around three hours, 25 minutes long.

4. Nepal

A flying trip to Nepal needs almost four hours to complete, and the nation, which is located in the Himalayas, offers visa-on-arrival for UAE residents. Besides being the home of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, the nation houses many beautiful Buddhist and Hindu temples. It is also well-known for tranquil getaways, delicious street food, and hospitality.

5. Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, you can dive deep into both the rich cultural heritage and the natural wonders that define this fascinating country. From walking through the UNESCO-listed Old City in Baku to visiting the iconic Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's Palace, you can enjoy the sleek modernism of the Heydar Aliyev Centre and the energy of Baku Boulevard by the Caspian Sea.

You only need to fly for around three hours to reach the capital, Baku.