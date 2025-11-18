Loyalty Upgraded: Hilton Honors Introduces Faster Path To Elite Status And Reveals New Premium Tier Diamond Reserve -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Committed to rewarding loyalty at every stage of the travel journey, today Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced exciting changes to its award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program. Debuting this January, Hilton will introduce its most elite tier yet – Diamond Reserve – with new elevated benefits, including a Confirmable Upgrade Reward that can be instantly redeemed at the time of booking, guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout, and exclusive customer service support.

What's more, Hilton Honors Gold status will become the most valuable mid-tier status, with members still enjoying all the current benefits of Gold status, including space-available room upgrades and on-property Food & Beverage credits, while achieving this status even faster. Diamond status will also become more quickly attainable while keeping benefits that members appreciate the most.

“Members have told us they are looking for more personal recognition and meaningful rewards throughout their travel journey. Today we are proud to usher in the next chapter for Hilton Honors by delivering on what matters most to our members: making loyalty both more accessible and more rewarding, in more places around the world,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton.“At a time when many loyalty programs feel increasingly interchangeable, we're strengthening Hilton Honors for every member – from our superior upgrade benefits for our elite members to more ways to dream, stay, earn and redeem Points across our growing portfolio of more than 9,000 hotels.”

In 2026, earning elite status with Hilton will be even more achievable, opening the door for more travelers to enjoy the recognition, perks and flexibility that make Hilton Honors and the Hilton Honors app a preferred travel companion. Among the highlights:



Members will earn Gold status with only 25 nights per year – 15 nights less than the current 40-night requirement.

With Gold status, members will continue to enjoy the same benefits, like early confirmation of space-available room upgrades, a Daily Food & Beverage Credit or continental breakfast (varies by brand and region) and 80 percent more Points.

Members will earn Diamond status faster as well, needing only 50 nights instead of the current 60 nights. Diamond members will continue to enjoy the same benefits, including early confirmation of space-available room upgrades, a Daily Food & Beverage Credit or continental breakfast (varies by brand and region), executive lounge access, 48-hour room guarantee and 100 percent more Points. With these changes, Hilton has reduced the requirements whether through nights, stays or eligible spend to reach Gold and Diamond tiers, beginning next year.

Unlocking The Best of Hilton Honors

As the new pinnacle of Hilton Honors tiers, Diamond Reserve is an entirely new level of recognition designed for Hilton's most loyal travelers. Achieved by those who qualify with 80 nights AND $18,000 in USD annual Eligible Spend, this all-new premium tier represents Hilton's most exclusive expression of loyalty yet.

“Loyalty is not something we take lightly. We've spent years listening to our members. Diamond Reserve was created to recognize and reward those who entrust their travel to Hilton,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer and head of luxury brands, Hilton.“We know that enhancing the stay experience is the foundational building block to driving loyalty, which is why we have thoughtfully designed a suite of ultra-premium benefits intended to make staying with Hilton even better.”

Among the Diamond Reserve tier's defining benefits is the Confirmable Upgrade Reward:



The Confirmable Upgrade Reward allows eligible members to lock in premium room upgrades, including up to a one-bedroom suite for stays of up to seven nights, at the time of booking – including through the Hilton Honors app.

Members will receive their first Confirmable Upgrade Reward when they achieve Diamond Reserve status and the option to earn a second reward at the 120-night milestone or 30,000 Points. Confirmable Upgrade Rewards can be used on both eligible paid and reward stays at select global Hilton properties offering complimentary pre-arrival upgrades. This includes hotels across the company's growing luxury portfolio, featuring brands like Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Signia by Hilton.

Additional bespoke benefits reflect the seamless flexibility and personalization that Hilton's most engaged travelers desire:



Diamond Reserve status guarantees 4 p.m. late checkout on every eligible stay, giving members more time to relax or prepare for their onward journey.

Diamond Reserve members will receive unparalleled service through 24/7 exclusive customer service support with specially trained team members dedicated to delivering personalized assistance and priority care.

In addition to executive lounges, Diamond Reserve members will enjoy complimentary access to Hilton's Premium Clubs, a growing collection of exclusive, on-property clubs, most commonly found at Hilton's luxury, lifestyle or full-service hotels, that include elevated food and beverage offerings, quiet workspaces and other coveted features.

Diamond Reserve members will receive the highest priority for space-available upgrades, confirmed as early as three days before check-in. Members who achieve Diamond Reserve will also see their loyalty rewarded faster and more generously than ever before with a 120% Points bonus on every stay.

Favored, Flexible Benefits, Remain

At its core, Hilton Honors remains committed to giving travelers more choice in how and when they redeem their Points. Members will continue to benefit from no blackout dates and no resort fees on reward stays booked with all Points. They can also combine Hilton Honors Points and money to get them closer to their next stay, adding even more flexibility to travel planning. One of the program's most valued benefits, the Fifth Night Free perk, continues to reward members who book standard room rewards entirely with Points, providing meaningful savings and longer-lasting experiences.

More Ways to Dream, Earn and Redeem at Expanding Luxury & Lifestyle Portfolio

Members who travel with Hilton Honors now have more ways to dream and redeem with their Points, with access to Hilton's growing world-class portfolio of brands, including more than 1,000 luxury and lifestyle properties. This includes the landmark opening of Waldorf Astoria New York, a property that represents both Hilton's heritage and its continued evolution, as well as more than 450 boutique hotels from the exclusive partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Learn more about Hilton Honors at href="" rel="nofollow" hilton/hiltonhonor or visit to enroll in the program today.

