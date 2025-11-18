Senior Social Media Manager (F/M/D) At Eot Labs

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Link

EoT Labs and flagship project peaq were founded under the belief that a better trajectory for humanity exists. We're building a global, borderless, machine economy that works for all humans on earth.

More than 20 industries are already being positively shaped by this next generation of apps built on peaq. This is an opportunity to join a team of performance-driven entrepreneurs, engineers, and creatives, on a mission to unlock the Age of Abundance.

We're looking for an experienced and detail-oriented Senior Social Media Manager (f/m/d) who will own peaq's social media presence, take it to the next level, work to bring raise awareness that a new planet-scale public good is here – and anyone, anywhere can (and should) opt in. You will work closely with our communications teams, creating and executing engaging campaigns across platforms, driving our brand growth, community engagement, and conversions.

Responsibilities

Lead social storytelling – Craft compelling narratives that bring peaq's Machine Economy vision to life and resonate with diverse audiences across Web3 and beyond.

Bring peaq to the masses – Take peaq from a jargon heavy, Web3-oriented project to a global brand prioritizing simple language.

Own multi-channel strategy – Manage and grow peaq's social presence (Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube) and those of related brands (such as EoT Labs), ensuring each channel aligns with our brand voice and business goals.

Create content that connects – Translate complex, technical concepts into engaging, accessible content for both crypto-native and non-technical communities.

Market our products and drive conversion – Bring people into the peaqosystem with effective prod-comms strategies.

Keep our community informed and inspired – Deliver timely updates on milestones, product launches, partnerships, and ecosystem developments.

Collaborate for impact – Work closely with design and other teams to produce high-quality visuals, videos, and multimedia campaigns.

Stay ahead of trends – Monitor the evolving Web3, DePIN, and crypto landscape to identify opportunities for fresh, relevant content.

Measure and optimise – Analyse performance metrics, gather insights, and continuously refine strategies to maximise reach and engagement.

Manage resources effectively – Oversee social media budgets and expenditures to ensure high ROI and efficient campaign execution Qualifications & Requirements

5+ years managing social media for tech or digital brands; at least 1 year in Web3/crypto

You have better English than the King. C2-level English writing and editing skills.

Deep Twitter/X knowledge - you get the platform, culture, and know how to make content trend (we will want to see your handle and 1–2 managed accounts)

Crypto-native mindset - you live and breathe Web3, staying ahead of trends and speaking the language

Skilled across multiple platforms - LinkedIn, YouTube, paid and organic campaigns

Strategic thinker - you quickly grasp peaq's vision and create social strategies that inspire both crypto insiders and newcomers

Creative leader - you take ownership, raise content quality, and mentor others to excel

Artist – You see every post as a work of art – you're extremely sensitive to there being a full stop where there shouldn't be, an extra space, a post that looks aesthetically unbalanced Skills & Experience

In depth knowledge of multiple blockchain ecosystems (e.g., Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Base).

Experience or strong understanding of Layer 1 blockchain fundamentals to create clear, engaging content around peaq's technology.

Benefits

Remote first. You'll be joining a team working from all over the world.

Flexible working arrangements. Create your own journey with flexible working schedules and locations.

The opportunity to build and contribute to high-impact projects in a new industry that will positively shape the lives of hundreds of millions of people.

High growth potential. Room to grow professionally, while learning new skills and working at the cutting edge of the decentralized Machine Economy.

A warm and open culture at an international organization with team members from all four corners of the globe.

An environment that values autonomy, team spirit and open communication.

We look forward to building the future with you.

When applying, mention the word CANDYSHOP to show you read the job post completely.

