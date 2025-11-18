International Operations P2P At Binance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Link

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. We are trusted by over 280 million people in 100+ countries for our industry-leading security, user fund transparency, trading engine speed, deep liquidity, and an unmatched portfolio of digital-asset products. Binance offerings range from trading and finance to education, research, payments, institutional services, Web3 features, and more. We leverage the power of digital assets and blockchain to build an inclusive financial ecosystem to advance the freedom of money and improve financial access for people around the world.

About The Team

Join our Big Fiat team at Binance and help create a state-of-the-art onboarding platform for our customers. Our team, which includes P2P and Fiat, is dedicated to revolutionizing global transactions and financial management. We're committed to making crypto accessible for everyone. Be part of a dynamic team driving the future of digital payments and fintech.

About The Role

This role will work closely with regional stakeholders, product teams, risk, and compliance to ensure operational excellence, healthy liquidity, risk mitigation, and a high-quality trading experience for our users.

Responsibilities

Monitor daily P2P platform performance across LATAM, including liquidity, order success rates, disputes, and user behavior.

Identify operational bottlenecks and propose data-driven solutions to improve platform efficiency and user experience.

Coordinate with risk and compliance teams to ensure safe marketplace operations and adherence to local regulatory requirements.

Execute operational workflows such as merchant vetting, transaction monitoring, quality review, and policy enforcement.

Analyze P2P market trends, pricing dynamics, payment methods, and competitive landscape across LATAM markets.

Support merchant ecosystem development: onboarding, performance tracking, incentive programs, and quality improvements.

Ensure balanced liquidity across key fiat pairs and payment channels for multiple LATAM countries.

Build dashboards, reports, and performance metrics to track LATAM P2P market conditions and internal KPIs.

Monitor key indicators such as spread competitiveness, completion rate, cancellations, and fraud patterns.

Provide periodic business insights to internal teams, contributing to strategy and roadmap decisions.

Work closely with the product team to communicate regional needs, test new P2P features, and support local rollout.

Partner with marketing and community teams on regional campaigns, payment method expansion, and user education.

Collaborate with customer support and dispute resolution teams to ensure efficient handling of user cases.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Business, Economics, Finance, Engineering, or a related field.

2+ years of experience in P2P operations, marketplace operations, crypto exchanges, fintech, banking, or payment platforms.

Strong understanding of LATAM's crypto landscape, including major markets, regulations and user behaviors.

Analytical mindset with proficiency in Excel, SQL, or data visualization tools.

Ability to operate in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment with attention to detail and a sense of ownership.

Fluency in English is required to be able to coordinate with overseas partners and stakeholders. Additional languages (Spanish, Portuguese or Chinese) would be an advantage.

Nice To Have

Previous experience with merchant management in a P2P or marketplace environment.

Familiarity with anti-fraud methods, transaction monitoring, or operational risk frameworks.

Knowledge of crypto compliance practices in major LATAM jurisdictions.

Passion for blockchain, financial inclusion, and decentralized technologies.

Why Binance

. Shape the future with the world's leading blockchain ecosystem

. Collaborate with world-class talent in a user-centric global organization with a flat structure

. Tackle unique, fast-paced projects with autonomy in an innovative environment

. Thrive in a results-driven workplace with opportunities for career growth and continuous learning

. Competitive salary and company benefits

. Work-from-home arrangement (the arrangement may vary depending on the work nature of the business team)

Binance is committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We believe that having a diverse workforce is fundamental to our success.

By submitting a job application, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Candidate Privacy Notice.

We may use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support parts of the hiring process, such as reviewing applications, analyzing resumes, or assessing responses. These tools assist our recruitment team but do not replace human judgment. Final hiring decisions are ultimately made by humans. If you would like more information about how your data is processed, please contact us.

Apply for this job

