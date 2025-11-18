403
A Quarter Of Holidaymakers Judge A Potential Holiday Home In Under 10 Seconds
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Over a quarter of holidaymakers judge a potential holiday home in under 10 seconds of browsing, according to research. A poll of 2,000 travellers found kitchens with chipped cabinet doors, beaded curtains – and fridge doors plastered in magnets are likely to turn people off. While 52 per cent would be spooked by dolls or mannequins in the bedroom, and furry toilet covers would be a no-no in the bathroom. However, high-quality bedding and convenient charging points would make a bedroom look more appealing. Amy Durn, interior design partner for Booking, which commissioned the research, said: "Travellers today are looking for homestays with personality, but the key is balance. “You don't need the whole house to be dramatic, just one element that lodges in a guest's mind. “It should be memorable for the right reasons.” The study also found 43 per cent of holidaymakers reckon they've decided whether accommodation is a yes or no faster than they can boil a kettle. When it comes to outside areas, top turnoffs included an untidy garden (61 per cent), or a lack of greenery or too much concrete (41 per cent). While 38 per cent wouldn't want to see excessive plastic plants or fake topiary, and 35 per cent would turn their nose up at old BBQ equipment. But a stylish outdoor dining area would take the fancy of 52 per cent, and 37 per cent would 'swipe right' on a hot tub or Jacuzzi. Inside the home, general living room décor that people don't want to see is most likely to be taxidermy or animal heads (40 per cent), while 32 per cent would say no to carpets with an 80s floral print. It also emerged nearly two thirds of respondents (63 per cent) have never considered renting out their own homes, because they don't think it's 'renter ready'. And one in five (22 per cent) are embarrassed by the décor in their homes, according to the OnePoll figures. Amy Durn for Booking [] added:“You don't need a full renovation to turn a home into a desirable holiday rental. “A few intentional design choices can completely change how a space feels and photographs. “Guests form an opinion within seconds, and small styling upgrades often have a bigger impact on bookings than big, expensive changes. “It's about presenting a home that feels cared for, cohesive, and easy to imagine staying in.” TOP 10 LIVING ROOM DÉCOR CHOICES THAT PUT OFF POTENTIAL HOLIDAY RENTERS: 1. Taxidermy or animal heads 2. Excessive knick-knacks/ornaments (dust collectors) 3. Excessive wall clutter e.g. lots of plaques, signs, or random frames 4. 80s/90s (e.g. busy geometric or floral prints) carpets 5. Glittery or diamante cushions / accessories 6. Fake houseplants 7. Heavy drapes or dark, dated curtains 8. Chintzy lace curtains 9. Wall decals or removable stickers on the walls (e.g. hearts, stars, motivational quotes) 10. 'Live, laugh, love' artwork
