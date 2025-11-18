Pangea Teams Up With Where Food Comes From And Prime Pursuits To Achieve Traceability At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through this collaboration, Pangea has become the first automotive leather supplier in North America to provide transparency into how its leather is sourced and produced, from pasture to product.

ROchester Hills, MI, USA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangea, a global supplier of premium automotive leather, has announced a collaboration with Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF), Walmart and Prime Pursuits to provide transparency into its supply chain. The joint initiative,“Transparency in Motion,” leverages data-driven, verifiable practices to confirm exactly how its materials are raised, cared for, and processed - making Pangea the first in its industry to achieve local traceability at this level.

“As a global automotive leather supplier working with leading automakers, we are committed to ensuring the products we produce are coming from ethical and sustainable sources,” said Bob Tuuk, Vice President of Global Purchasing at Pangea.“Today's consumers want to know where the materials come from, how the animals they originated from were treated, and what impact production will have on the environment. In spearheading this initiative, we are able to provide clarity into that process, providing value to our customers around the world by ensuring full confidence in the materials going into their vehicles and the practices behind it.”

Through this initiative, and with the support of WFCF's expertise in verification of production practices, every hide Pangea sources in this program is traced from the ranch all the way through to the finished interior. Each hide comes from a CARE Certified ranch - which meets rigorous standards for animal welfare, land stewardship, and encourages worker and rural community support - and is meticulously tracked, documented and verified as it moves through the supply chain.

“On any given day, there are over two million cattle that are in transit in the US. With so much movement in the industry, it's critical that we can trace every animal's journey from the ranch to the tannery and beyond,” said John Saunders, CEO of WFCF.“Our systems and certifications are designed to create a clear, verifiable story for every animal, assuring that what we say about their journey and what is said on the end product is true. By providing that level of clarity and assurance, we're able to build trust with consumers and give them the confidence they need to make informed decisions that lead to happier, healthier lives.”

As a provider of premium beef products, Walmart's Prime Pursuits program further enhances the initiative. Leather is a natural byproduct of the beef industry, and without this collaboration, many hides would otherwise end up in landfills. By working together, Pangea is able to transform the byproduct into a long-lasting, high-quality material - ultimately reducing waste and minimizing unnecessary environmental impact.

“As an end-to-end supply chain, our goal is to transform the American beef industry through an increased focus on sustainability and transparency and tell a story about how it not only brings value to our ranch partners but also our end consumers,” said Grant Keenen, Senior Director, Cattle Management &

Procurement at Walmart.“As a natural byproduct of an animal already harvested for food, leather in and of itself is one of the most sustainable materials available. By utilizing what already exists to create materials to be used across various industries, we optimize the animal and create added value across the supply chain.”

For more information, visit pangeamade.

