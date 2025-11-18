Qatar, France Talk Security Cooperation In Paris

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for Interior Affairs, HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani, held talks with French Interior Minister HE Laurent Nunez in Paris on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Milipol Paris 2025 exhibition.

The two ministers discussed security and police cooperation between Qatar and France and ways to strengthen partnerships, exchange expertise and develop security capabilities.

Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting.