HIMA FUN SAFE 2025 Inspires Students Worldwide With AI And 3D Experience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) On November 12 and 13, 2025, the HIMA Group hosted the third edition of its digital 3D conference, 'HIMA FUN SAFE'. Under the theme 'Digitalization of Safety and Security', around 120 international students and young professionals from eight colleges and universities took part in the event. The conference introduces tech-savvy talents to the challenges and opportunities of functional safety and OT security at an early stage.

Full-body avatars, digital whiteboards, breakout rooms, and gamification elements: In 2025, 'HIMA FUN SAFE' once again set new standards for digital learning. As part of the 'HIMA SAFETY NAVIGATOR' digital learning platform, developed in the company's own innovation lab, himalaya, the conference inspires young talents to pursue careers in the field of functional safety. Compared to previous years, the format was made even more interactive with a stronger practical focus, concrete projects, and two topic-specific workshops on functional safety and OT security.

This year, the focus was also on applications of artificial intelligence (AI). Four interactive thematic blocks, featuring presentations, workshops, and networking formats offered participants a didactically well-designed and practical learning experience. TriCAT's new 3D platform created a particularly realistic trade fair and workshop atmosphere including direct feedback via digital sticky notes.

“Functional safety doesn't have to be dry and we prove that every year with HIMA FUN SAFE,” says Dr. Holger Manteufel, Head of HIMA Academy.“We are delighted that our interactive learning format has been so well received worldwide and that we have been able to attract new university partners and talents.”

Around 120 students from colleges and universities in Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Canada, the USA, Czechia, Saudi Arabia, and the UK took part in the conference. A total of 22 presentations were delivHIMA FUN SAFE 2025 inspires students worldwide with AI and 3D experienceerence encourages us to continue developing the field of digital education and training.”

The HIMA SAFETY NAVIGATOR digital learning platform offers students and young professionals interactive learning modules on functional safety supplemented by case studies, exercises, and practical content. Initial projects with industry partners for professional development are already underway.