In Stock Today Cabinets reports a noticeable increase in requests for white oak kitchen cabinets at its Northern Virginia showrooms, aligning with the National Kitchen and Bath Association's 2025 Kitchen Trends Report showing 59 percent of designers now prefer white oak as their primary cabinet material choice.

Over the past six months, the Fairfax-based distributor has observed a 65 percent rise in customer inquiries for white oak cabinets, based on the company's internal sales data, reflecting a broader shift toward biophilic kitchen design that emphasizes natural materials and wellness-focused spaces. According to NKBA research, 72 percent of homeowners seek greater connection to nature through their kitchen design choices, driving demand for natural wood finishes over painted alternatives.







"Homeowners in Fairfax County and beyond are showing clear preference for natural materials that foster calming, health-focused kitchens," said Emin Halac, spokesperson for In Stock Today Cabinets. "Our showroom trends mirror the NKBA's findings on white oak's popularity among designers, and we attribute this demand to the desire for welcoming, wellness-driven home spaces" said Emin Halac, spokesperson for In Stock Today Cabinets. "The NKBA's finding that 59% of designers prefer white oak validates what we're experiencing firsthand in our showroom."

According to the NKBA, market trends also reveal a substantial shift away from painted kitchen cabinets, with designers now favoring wood grain transition reflects growing awareness of how natural materials can reduce stress and improve wellbeing in home environments, particularly in kitchen spaces where families spend considerable time.

Fairfax County's sizable, affluent population-median household income now surpasses $150,000, with a population of over 1.1 million-has emerged as an early adopter of wellness-centered design principles. The region's 1.1 million residents have demonstrated strong preference for sustainable, natural materials that offer both aesthetic appeal and lasting value.

As an authorized distributor for Fabuwood cabinets, In Stock Today Cabinets offers multiple KCMA-certified white oak options backed by lifetime limited warranties.. The company's same-week delivery capability addresses the immediate needs of contractors and homeowners undertaking kitchen renovations throughout Northern Virginia.

"White oak's versatility enables it to complement a range of architectural styles found locally, from Colonial revival to contemporary homes. For clients aiming to maximize natural light and create an inviting kitchen, designers often pair white oak cabinetry with light quartz countertops and large windows. Selection of hardware-such as brass or matte black-can be tailored to evoke either traditional or modern aesthetics."

The biophilic kitchen design movement extends beyond material selection to encompass overall kitchen atmosphere. Natural wood grains, warm undertones, and organic textures work together to create calming environments that support mental and physical wellbeing. These design elements have become particularly important as kitchens evolve into multifunctional spaces for cooking, working, and gathering.

In Stock Today Cabinets, based in Fairfax, Virginia, operates showrooms in Alexandria and Fairfax as an authorized Fabuwood and FIBO distributor serving Northern Virginia. The company provides design consultations, project quotes, and contractor pricing programs. Products are backed by lifetime limited warranties.

