Rachel Lithgow's Memoir Celebrates Amazon's Top-25 Best-Seller Status After Book Signing With Jodie Sweetin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Acclaimed author, historian, and cultural leader Rachel J. Lithgow hosted a book signing event on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, at Book Soup in West Hollywood, California, where she was joined by actress and television personality Jodie Sweetin for an engaging discussion centered on life after divorce. Lithgow shared both the highs and the cringe-worthy lows of reentering the dating world following a high-profile Hollywood marriage. The audio book narrated by Jodie Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House brought an added dose of pop-culture nostalgia.

Approximately 50 guests attended the event, which was open to the public. The turnout was so big that it quickly became standing-room-only. Copies of My Year of Really Bad Dates were available for purchase and signing, and the evening concluded with an interactive Q&A session.

The celebration and conversation continued across the street at State Social House, where attendees gathered for an intimate after-event reception with the hosts. After arriving guests mingled and sipped Signature cocktails including the now-infamous Swipe Right Spritz- a flirty fizz of Campari, dry vermouth, lime, and club soda. To compliment the delightful mixed drinks, an elevated bar menu was also offered featuring delicious mini sliders with fresh vegetables, quesadillas made with Spanish cheeses, cones of truffle fries, and crispy fried chicken mini sandwiches.

Within just days of the packed Book Soup event and the official release of My Year of Really Bad Dates, Lithgow's memoir has reached the Top 25 on Amazon's Best-Selling Books list.

About Rachel J. Lithgow

A New York–born mother of two now based on Long Island, Rachel J. Lithgow has spent more than three decades leading some of the world's most prominent cultural institutions. A respected historian and former executive, her work has appeared in The New York Times, Time, The Huffington Post, and The Jerusalem Post, among others. With her debut memoir, she embarks on a bold new chapter in a career defined by transformation, leadership, and a deep commitment to truth and storytelling.



As a celebrated writer, Lithgow brings an unusually candid voice to the dating-memoir genre. The former daughter-in-law of iconic actor John Lithgow, she writes with a blend of humor, vulnerability, and unguarded self-awareness-honesty without self-pity.



“When I got to LA, I was a pretty naive kid from Buffalo, New York. Before I got to college, Chi Chi's was my idea of 5-star cuisine. Suddenly, I'm working at the Shoah Foundation, where Steven Spielberg was referred to as "Steven" on the backlot of Universal Studios. My boyfriend Ian was a dashing, talented actor on one of the hottest sitcoms of the 90's, Third Rock from the Sun, which was right down the road at CBS Radford, and I was going to have dinner with him on the set when he was working with his father, John, with whom he had a lot of tension. It was like going from Little League to the Show the first time I had dinner at their home, and they offered me Port (which I honestly thought was old Manischewitz. Same color, same flavor). Needless to say, I did not fit in."



“The book deals with all these issues and experiences in a series of flashbacks and episodes that shaped the trauma both of us had already experienced as children. I'm really proud of where we came from and where both Ian and I are today, both separately and together as co-parents of two spectacular (almost grown) people.”



About Jodie Sweetin:

Jodi Sweetin is an American actress, author, and television personality best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. Born in Los Angeles, Sweetin began acting at a young age and quickly rose to fame for her portrayal of the witty middle child in the beloved family series. She shared her personal story in the memoir Unsweetined, which chronicles her journey through fame, addiction, and recovery. Today, Sweetin continues to entertain and inspire through her work in acting, writing, speaking, and other creative projects.



“I could not be prouder of Rachel and honored to have been a part of bringing this book to life. She and I are so much alike sometimes that reading her thoughts was like hearing my own! Which I think is exactly it... everyone can relate to these stories. Sure, we've all had bad dates, but the stories of family, self-discovery, parenting, and 'ex-wife-ing' are what will instantly make readers connect. It's hilarious, moving, and will remind you that it's far easier to share our burdens and hearts with those who love us than to carry that increasing weight of panic on your own.”



Book Soup is a legendary independent bookstore located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. Known as the“Bookseller to the Great and Infamous,” The store hosts frequent author events and has long been a gathering place for readers, artists, and celebrities. With its iconic presence, edgy history, and vibrant community role, Book Soup is known to as a cultural institution in L.A., proudly serving readers since 1975.



To Purchase My Year of Really Bad Dates:



Instagram - @iamrachellithgow