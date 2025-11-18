Fusion Launches Recovery Optimization For Intelligent, Accelerated System Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New patent-pending innovation automates recovery sequencing based on business priorities and real-time data

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), the leading provider of enterprise resilience software, today announced the launch of Recovery Optimization. This patent-pending innovation solves one of the biggest challenges disaster recovery teams face: when there's an outage or disruption, what is the best order to bring systems back that minimizes downtime, protects revenue, and reduces customer impact? While other technology providers have tried to solve this problem before, Recovery Optimization represents a significant step forward. The structure of the Fusion platform, which provides context across enterprise systems, relationships, and dependencies, makes new Recovery Optimization uniquely accurate and effective.

The average cost of IT downtime exceeds $300,000 per hour for 90% of mid-sized and large enterprises, with nearly half of large enterprises reporting that downtime costs them anywhere from $1 million to $5 million per hour. Yet most organizations still rely on slow, manual methods to determine the order in which systems should be recovered. This process can take days and leave a business vulnerable when every minute counts.

“A business's ability to recover quickly is the determining factor in whether it suffers a major loss,” said Mike Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Risk Management.“With Recovery Optimization, we're once again transforming the industry - this time with a focus on improving disaster recovery. Our customers have been using this capability to turn time-consuming processes into fast responses based on their real-time data, business priorities at the time of disruption, and interdependencies. Recovery Optimization delivers a clear, actionable recovery path to minimize the impact of costly disruptions.”

Fusion customers who are early adopters of Recovery Optimization describe it as a“game changer” and“lifesaver” compared to their past experiences of“archaic,”“error-prone,” and“chaotic” processes. Results include:



Sequencing a large data center in 10 minutes versus the standard 3 days

Optimizing the recovery sequence for an important scenario in under 2 minutes versus the standard 1-2 days Gaining clarity and unexpected insights into their systems as well as delivering more confident executive communications in moments of high pressure



Recovery of this sophistication is only possible through the unique architecture of the Fusion platform. Designed to deliver enterprise-scale context across systems, relationships, and dependencies, it empowers organizations to assess and quantify business impacts in real time. This exclusive foundation enables precise recovery sequencing and dynamic decision-making that no other provider can match. Available as part of the Fusion platform, Recovery Optimization empowers organizations by:



Aligning recovery to real-time data, creating always-current runbooks in seconds instead of days

Minimizing system downtime

Prioritizing financial impact, if important to the recovery timeline

Validating their ability to recover during real-life incidents

Reducing creation time for sequences and adding capacity for testing and readiness exercises Increasing confidence and accuracy across the teams responsible for recovery

To learn more and request a demo of Recovery Optimization, please visit: .

In addition to Recovery Optimization, the recent product release includes new capabilities and enhancements that further strengthen Fusion's leadership in enterprise resilience software:



The new Incident Coordinator Agent leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to help crisis and incident response leaders manage events more efficiently with guided next steps, interaction logging, and built-in reporting

New Executive Dashboards deliver advanced visualizations and analytics for enterprise and operational resilience, providing leaders with insights into vulnerabilities, incidents, and maturity metrics Enhancements to Scope and Triage for Incident Management improve situational awareness by consolidating impact and urgency data into a single, dynamic view



Email: ...

Fusion Risk Management is the leading provider of enterprise resilience software that empowers our customers to be agile in times of cascading crises. We help organizations drive the proactive business continuity and risk strategies they need to face growing threats and ensure their operations can bend but not break when faced with any challenge. More than 400 global organizations rely on Fusion's solutions to unify risk across their enterprise, make data-driven decisions, and work seamlessly with their critical third parties to sense risks and mitigate disruptions. Learn more at