Bitcoin Munari Presale Opens At $0.35 While BTC Sits Deep Below Its October All-Time High

Bitcoin Munari opens its initial presale round at $0.35 while releasing new details on its Solana integration and future transition to an independent blockchain, coinciding with renewed discussion around long-term Bitcoin valuation models.

HELSINKI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari today announced the opening of its initial presale round at $0.35, beginning the distribution of BTCM ahead of its scheduled January 2026 deployment on Solana. The update follows increased public debate over whether Bitcoin could revisit or surpass six-figure price models previously projected by several market analysts. At the same time, Bitcoin continues to trade well below the all-time high reached in October, reflecting a broader period of market adjustment.

Munari Extends Bitcoin Functionality

Bitcoin Munari is designed around a fixed supply of 21 million tokens, aligning with Bitcoin's scarcity model while addressing limitations related to transaction speed, programmability, and cost efficiency. The name MUNARI represents Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, and Infrastructure - principles used to define the project's long-term architectural approach.

BTCM launches first as a Solana SPL token to take advantage of a high-throughput environment, providing accessibility through established wallets and decentralized exchanges. Development is underway on a dedicated blockchain planned for 2027, which will introduce EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, and optional privacy controls.

Presale Opens at $0.35 With Fixed-Supply Distribution

The presale begins with BTCM priced at $0.35 as part of a structured, multi-round distribution sequence extending into early 2026. Each round follows predefined pricing and allocation parameters, offering a transparent progression ahead of the SPL launch. Tokens purchased during the presale will unlock on January 20, 2026, when BTCM becomes available on Solana.

A Bitcoin Munari spokesperson noted,“The presale is organized around a fixed schedule that was established prior to launch. Each stage was designed to provide clear pricing and avoid variable mechanisms that can introduce uncertainty for participants.”

Market Conditions and Long-Term Supply Structure

Although public discussion around six-figure Bitcoin forecasts has resurfaced, the broader market remains notably below October's peak levels. Bitcoin Munari stated that its development continues independently of short-term market conditions, emphasizing that BTCM's 21 million supply limit is fixed and will remain unchanged throughout the project's lifecycle.

The project also confirmed that its allocation framework - covering public distribution, planned validator incentives, liquidity resources, team vesting, and ecosystem development - was finalized before the presale and remains static regardless of fluctuations in digital-asset pricing.

Development Advances Toward the Dedicated Munari Blockchain

The independent Bitcoin Munari blockchain is in active development. Current specifications outline a delegated proof-of-stake system, throughput targets measured in the thousands of transactions per second, and an execution environment compatible with EVM-based applications. Optional privacy features will enable users to determine the visibility of transactional information, and governance frameworks are planned at the protocol level.

A public testnet is scheduled for 2026, followed by validator onboarding and support for token migration during early 2027. The mainnet release is planned for mid-2027 as part of a broader roadmap extending into 2028.

Prior to the transition to its independent chain, BTCM will operate fully on Solana. This stage provides immediate transaction capability through existing infrastructure, including decentralized exchanges, wallet providers, and block explorers. The Solana deployment serves as the functional environment for BTCM while the dedicated network undergoes security testing, performance validation, and feature development.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative combining Bitcoin's fixed-supply model with modern blockchain infrastructure. The project launches as a Solana SPL token before migrating to a dedicated Layer-1 network featuring EVM-compatible smart contracts, validator incentives, optional privacy capabilities, and a total supply of 21 million tokens. The roadmap includes a 2026 public testnet, a 2027 mainnet launch, and ongoing ecosystem expansion.

