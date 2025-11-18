Norsk Hydro: Hydro Signs New USD 1,600 Million And USD 800 Million Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Norsk Hydro ASA has on November 18, 2025, signed USD 1,600 million and USD 800 million revolving multi-currency credit facilities with the margin linked to Hydro's greenhouse gas emission target.

The facilities, which are available for general corporate purposes, replace Hydro's undrawn USD 1,600 million and USD 1,000 million revolving credit facilities. The entire amounts are also available as sub-facility swinglines to facilitate immediate liquidity needs.

The margin of the facilities will be adjusted based on Hydro's progress to meet its annual targets to reduce CO2 emissions per tonne of hot metal from electrolysis.

“The successful refinancing is a testament to the strong relationship between Hydro and our core banking partners. The favorable terms and smooth execution reflect the deep trust cultivated over many years. By integrating a sustainability-linked structure into the facilities, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to delivering on Hydro's climate roadmap toward 2030, even amid a challenging macroeconomic environment," says Trond Olaf Christophersen, Hydro's Chief Financial Officer.

DNB Carnegie, ING and SEB acted as the coordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the transaction.

In addition, BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs, Handelsbanken, J.P. Morgan and Nordea participated in the transaction as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.

DNB acts as Facility Agent and Documentation Agent, while ING and SEB are Joint Sustainability Coordinators.









Investor contact:

Elitsa Blessi

+47 91775472

...

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act