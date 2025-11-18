Vanguard Investments Canada Announces Estimated 2025 Year-End Distributions For Vanguard Mutual Funds
| Vanguard Mutual Fund Name
| FundServ
Code
|Estimated year-end distribution
| Income per
unit ($)
| Cap gain
per unit ($)
| Total per unit as % of
NAV
|Vanguard Global Balanced Fund
|100
|0.04929
|0.01234
|0.4085%
|Vanguard Global Dividend Fund
|200
|0.08313
|0.20022
|1.8070%
|Vanguard Windsor U.S. Value Fund
|300
|0.27362
|0.0909
|2.1523%
|Vanguard International Growth Fund
|400
|0.21257
|-
|1.1921%
|Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund+
|500
|0.0479
|-
|0.5530%
|Vanguard Global Equity Fund
|600
|0.13108
|-
|0.9471%
|Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Fund
|4060
|0.01254
|-
|0.1187%
|Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund
|6040
|0.01967
|-
|0.1815%
|Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Fund
|8020
|0.02778
|-
|0.2499%
|Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Fund
|1000
|0.14784
|-
|1.2825%
*as of October 31, 2025. +Monthly distributing fund will continue to distribute in November.
Please note that these estimates are based on information available as of October 31, 2025, and do not reflect forward-looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the mutual funds' taxation year-end of December 15, 2025.
Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated 2025 year-end distributions for Vanguard Mutual Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by Vanguard Mutual Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
To learn more about Vanguard Mutual Funds and ETFs, please visit
About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $160 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $116 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2025) with 38 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $11.3 trillion (CAD $15.9 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $3.8 trillion (CAD $5.3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of August 31, 2025). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 450 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.
Important information
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.
