Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions


2025-11-18 12:46:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions

Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 129973/5/4


Transaction date: 2025-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 547 Unit price: 3.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 547 Volume weighted average price: 3.34 EUR


MENAFN18112025004107003653ID1110362140



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

