Neakasa Announces Black Friday 2025 Event Across Global Stores With Expanded Offers And New Engagement Programs

Neakasa, a global brand specializing in smart home and pet care technologies, has announced its annual Black Friday campaign for 2025. The event will run from November 20 through December 1, with seasonal promotions available across the brand's official website, Amazon store, and regional sites in Japan and Germany.

This year's campaign will include savings across Neakasa's full product lineup, with selected items available at up to 40% off, marking the lowest prices of the year for many products. In addition to individual discounts, several bundle options will also be offered, providing additional options for customers interested in multi-product purchases. Full details and pricing will be available on the official Neakasa website.

Featured Products

. Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

A popular choice among cat owners, recognized for its open-top structure and safety-focused design. The M1 is suitable for multi-cat households and helps reduce the time required for daily maintenance.

. Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer

A garment care solution that integrates vacuum suction with high-temperature steam to address wrinkles, dust, mites, and odors in one step.

. Pet Grooming Systems (S1 Pro, P1 Pro, P2 Pro)

The grooming systems feature low-noise operation and are designed to provide a comfortable grooming experience for pets.

Black Friday 2025 Highlights

1. Email Registration Giveaway (Nov. 13–19)

Visitors who register their email on the official website during this period will be entered for a chance to receive a $500 gift card.

2. Free Gift With Purchase

. Orders over $700 will receive a Neakasa S1 Pro Grooming Kit (value $89.99).

. Orders over $500 will receive a Neakasa PooGuard Waste Bin (value $26.99).

3. Lowest Prices of the Year

Select products will be discounted up to 40% for the duration of the campaign (Nov. 20-Dec. 1).

4. Double Reward Points

Customers will earn 2X reward points on all eligible orders during the campaign period. Accumulated points can be redeemed for selected gifts or future discounts.

Seasonal Social Media Giveaway (Nov. 17–27)

In alignment with the Thanksgiving period, Neakasa has initiated an Instagram giveaway in cooperation with @xiaoxiaoincanada. The event is currently open for entries, offering participants the chance to receive one of several rewards, including:

. a Neakasa M1 Cat Litter Box

. a PooGuard Waste Bin

. a site-wide 10% discount coupon

Global Participation Across Platforms

The Black Friday 2025 initiative will be available through Neakasa's U.S., Japan, and Germany websites, as well as through its official Amazon store. While pricing and availability may differ slightly by region, the overall campaign structure will remain consistent across platforms.



About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit for the