Blu Banyan's Blubudget Financial Software Wins Honorable Mention In Solar Power World's Top Products 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blu Banyan Inc., developer of the SolarSuccess platform, today announced that bluBudget, its financial management software for large-scale solar projects, has been awarded an Honorable Mention in the Large-Scale Software category of Solar Power World's Top Products 2025 contest.

Solar Power World's annual Top Products awards spotlight innovative solutions that help solar companies work faster and more efficiently. This year's awards featured five Best in Show winners and five Honorable Mentions across multiple categories, with products evaluated on performance, ease of use, and real-world impact on solar installation projects.

Blu Banyan's bluBudget is the only financial software to receive an award in this year's highly competitive program.

"The theme among the winning Top Products this year is ease-of-use," said Kelly Pickerel, editor-in-chief of Solar Power World. "Every winning product, whether used at the utility-scale or on residential projects, ranked highly for its benefit to the installer in speeding up construction or generally making it physically easier to complete commissioning."

Pickerel continued: "The bluBudget platform from Blu Banyan is a solar-first financial planning tool that takes out a lot of the guess work that comes with planning these specialized energy projects. Residential solar projects cycle quickly, while large-scale systems have many moving parts to navigate over many months. Instead of relying on spreadsheet-driven processes, bluBudget centralizes everything and integrates with NetSuite -- a valuable setup for any large-scale solar developer."

PURPOSE-BUILT FOR SOLAR'S UNIQUE FINANCIAL CHALLENGES:

bluBudget addresses one of the biggest challenges facing large-scale solar companies: delivering profitable projects in a low-margin, capital-intensive environment. Built directly into NetSuite as part of Blu Banyan's SolarSuccess platform, bluBudget replaces disconnected spreadsheets and manual processes with real-time financial visibility and control.

"We're honored to be recognized by Solar Power World alongside some of the industry's most innovative products," said Jan Rippingale, CEO of Blu Banyan. "bluBudget was purpose-built to solve the challenges large-scale solar developers face – razor-thin margins, constantly shifting schedules, and complex multi-month projects. By giving teams real-time insights, we help them protect margins and make better decisions. This award validates what our customers have been telling us: having solar-specific financial tools makes all the difference in delivering successful projects."

Unlike generic Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) platforms, bluBudget comes preconfigured for solar-specific requirements including PPAs, leases, and ITC/tax credit tracking. The platform helps solar companies protect 2-3% in project margins by catching budget variances early, while accelerating forecasting by up to two weeks compared to traditional spreadsheet methods. Key features include automatic synchronization with project schedules, instant variance analysis, audit-ready change tracking, and portfolio-level insights that give executives real-time visibility into cash flow, margin performance, and capital allocation decisions across their entire project portfolio.

"A significant challenge in large-scale solar is effectively managing costs to get a project built and commercially launched," said Michael French, Executive Director, Technology & Business Operations at Nautilus Solar Energy. "bluBudget gives us the visibility we need to respond to inevitable changes-whether permitting delays shift timelines or material costs fluctuate in today's trade environment. As actuals flow into the system, we can plan spending and make well-informed decisions about funding and resource deployment at the level of detail we need to reach commercial operations."

The platform's intuitive, Excel-like interface enables teams to get up and running in under 30 minutes. When project schedules shift, bluBudget automatically adjusts budget timelines, keeping teams aligned without manual spreadsheet updates. Its NetSuite integration means budgets stay synchronized with actual project spending and commitments – eliminating manual reconciliations and version control issues.

To learn more about bluBudget and SolarSuccess or schedule a demo, visit

About Blu Banyan

Blu Banyan is a leading provider of solar-specific business management solutions built on the NetSuite platform. The company's flagship product, SolarSuccess, helps residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar installers scale profitably by optimizing operations and improving project management efficiency.

Contact: