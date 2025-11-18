$32 Million Ski-In, Ski-Out Mountain Village Home Boasts Indoor Basketball And Pickleball Courts, San Sophia Ridge Views

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With ski season approaching, LIV Sotheby's International Realty (LIV SIR) is proud to offer an idyllic ski-in, ski-out mountain retreat in Mountain Village. This seven-bedroom home provides direct access to Telluride Ski Resort's 2,000+ acres of world-class ski terrain via the Galloping Goose ski trail.

Represented by Lars Carlson with LIV SIR, this alpine estate on a 0.94-acre parcel boasts a 4,600-square-foot indoor recreation facility with indoor basketball and pickleball courts, and a batting cage adjacent to the fitness center, home theater, and game room. Garage-style doors open to showcase the stunning vistas of the surrounding landscape.

Located in the desirable Mountain Village community, this 16,122-square-foot residence features locally quarried stone and reclaimed timbers as a nod to the surrounding landscape. Views from the oversized windows and deck include incredible views of San Sophia Ridge.

Lars Carlson notes,“Listings of this caliber don't come around very often. Between the architecture, the craftsmanship, the size, the ski access, and the one-of-a-kind sports facility, this is one of the most significant properties to hit the market in Mountain Village in years. It's a true legacy home-something that will stand the test of time and offer an incredible lifestyle for generations.”

The spacious primary suite features a fireplace, dual bathrooms, air conditioning and humidification, oversized sitting room, and an outdoor shower. A heated walkway leads from the main house to the stone guest house which includes its own bathroom and laundry, located above the ski and snowboard locker room to keep mountain gear organized and ready for the next powder day.

Carlson adds,“This home brings together timeless mountain character with clean, contemporary design. The reclaimed timbers, the stone, the natural light-it all feels incredibly thoughtful and authentic. The indoor sports court adds a dimension that cannot be replicated in today's market. It is an incredible amenity for families and friends to enjoy during their stay in Telluride. And the primary suite is one of the most impressive retreats I've seen in our market. It's the kind of home where people can truly settle in, spread out, and create memories season after season.”

The gourmet kitchen has a large island which flows to the breakfast sitting nook, lounge area, and a formal dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a large deck with outdoor grill, fire pit, and covered sitting area with heat lamps for comfortable enjoyment in all seasons. A second living/media/game room with wet bar is ideal for entertaining, and the resort-inspired sauna and hot tub are a great place to relax and recharge after a day on the mountain.

According to Carlson,“The ski access here is exceptional-true ski-in/ski-out, and remarkably convenient. You step outside, click in, and you're on the mountain. It's very rare to find an estate of this scale with such effortless access to the trails. For anyone who loves skiing or snowboarding, it's hard to imagine a better setup.”

Photographer Credit: Shawn O'Connor

