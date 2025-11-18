Avocado Green Mattress Partners With Best Mattress To Make Sustainable Sleep The Standard In The Southwest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, announces a new retail partnership with Best Mattress, the largest locally owned specialty sleep retailer in Utah and Nevada. Beginning this month, 18 Best Mattress locations will offer Avocado's award-winning line of organic mattresses, bedding, and more, bringing the future of sustainable retail across the Southwest.

As part of the partnership, Best Mattress will carry Avocado's Green Mattress, Luxury Organic Mattress, Green Foundation, Eco Adjustable Base, Eco Plus Adjustable Bas, Green Pillow, Organic Waterproof Mattress Protector, and various sheet collections, representing a full range of price points from accessible essentials to luxury offerings.

“As the largest locally owned specialty sleep shop, we're always looking for brands that deliver exceptional quality and a healthier sleep experience for our customers,” said Joe Graziano, Chief Operations Officer of Best Mattress.“Avocado is the #1 brand in the organic mattress space, and their products reflect a level of craftsmanship and comfort that rivals the best traditional innerspring and hybrid mattresses - with the added benefit of being natural, sustainable, and better for you.”

Avocado has built one of the strongest followings in the mattress industry, with passionate customers who care deeply about the environment, product transparency, and American craftsmanship. As a Certified B Corporation with more certifications than any other mattress brand, including GOTS, OEKO-TEX®, 1% for the Planet, and more, Avocado is setting a new benchmark for ethical manufacturing and sustainability. From seed to showroom, the company ensures that every product is made with respect for both people and the planet, using organic, responsibly harvested materials that support the well-being of farmers and craftspeople as much as the consumers.

“This partnership represents the next chapter in sustainable retail,” said Vy Nguyen, CEO & Co-Founder of Avocado.“Partnering with Best Mattress helps us share that vision with more communities across the Southwest, making sustainable sleep the new standard.”

The collaboration marks another milestone in Avocado's rapid retail expansion and strategic partnerships, reinforcing its position as a category leader redefining how consumers think about sustainability, design, and comfort. With over 560 retail doors across the United States, Avocado has become one of the fastest-growing brands in retail driving traffic in-person and meeting the growing customer demand for certified organic mattresses.

For more information and a list of Best Mattress locations carrying Avocado products, please visit .

