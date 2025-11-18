Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kering: Monthly Statement On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights (November 2025)


2025-11-18 12:16:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 14.11.2025

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

November 18, 2025

Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date
Total number of
shares		 Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
November 14, 2025 123,420,778 176,683,737 175,883,310

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223‐11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Attachment

  • Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 14.11.2025

MENAFN18112025004107003653ID1110362067



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search