Step Into Sacred Stillness: Launch Of Bespoke Yoga Retreats In Japan's Historic Temples

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- November 2025, The most sacred spaces in Japan invite guests to rediscover balance, purpose, and presence. OTERA STAY, the leading provider of temple-based accommodation and experiences, announces the launch of customizable“ Zen Temple Yoga Retreat” held at some of the most historically significant Buddhist temples.

● Website:

Available from November 2025, these one-of-a-kind retreats offer individuals and groups alike a rare opportunity to practice yoga within deeply spiritual and centuries-old temple settings-spaces where mindfulness and history intertwine. With over 13 temples open for overnight retreat stays, and more than 60 partner temples available for space-only yoga programs nationwide, participants can choose from a wide range of serene, culturally rich locations across Japan.

【Tailored for Every Journey】

Whether you seek quiet self-reflection or a group wellness escape, OTERA STAY's retreats are thoughtfully designed to meet a variety of needs. Programs can be arranged for solo travelers or groups of up to 100 people. From multi-day immersive stays to one-time yoga sessions under temple eaves, each experience is uniquely curated to harmonize body, mind, and spirit.

【Zen Temple Yoga Retreat Overview】

・Availability:From November 18th 2025 onward

・Locations

Overnight yoga retreats: Select from over 13 sacred temples nationwide

Yoga space-only rentals: Available at over 60 temples across Japan

・Group size:Available for individuals and groups of up to 100 people

・Pricing:Custom quotes based on location, size, and season. Contact us for details.

・Inquiries:

【About ShareWing Inc.】

・Company Name: ShareWing Inc.

・Head Office: 16-13 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

・CEO: Mai Sato

・Website: