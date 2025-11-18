Times Of My Life® Launches 'Life Arc Stories' - A First-Of-Its-Kind Chronological Life-Story Builder

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Times of My Lifetoday announces the launch of Life Arc Stories, a powerful new feature that invites users to create their personal narrative from childhood through to the present day. With an intuitive, chapter-based journey that tracks the natural arc of a life, Life Arc Stories helps individuals capture, write, record, and preserve the stories only they can tell.

In an era when so many memories sit scattered across social media, notebooks, and audio files, Life Arc Stories offers a unified, guided framework for meaningfully assembling one's life story.“Think of it as a comprehensive autobiography: a sweeping, yet intimate, reflection on the people, places, and pivotal moments that shaped who you are,” said Michael O'Donnell, Founder and CEO.

With the Life Arc feature, users start at the beginning and progress through the various stages of their life, highlighting the unique experiences and insights from each stage. The four stages are Childhood, Teen Years, Early Adulthood, Mid Life, and Senior Years. For baby-boomers, older adults, and anyone interested in legacy storytelling, Life Arc Stories offers an accessible way to create a lasting artifact - a story that resonates for children, grandchildren, and generations to come.

Key Features include:

* Chronological Chapters, from Childhood to Reflections, Lessons & Leaves.

* Guided Prompts: Each chapter offers thoughtful questions such as, What were your powerful memories of that period? Who influenced you most? What were your big decisions and turning points?

* Multiple Input Modes: Users can respond via voice or text, making the process flexible and inclusive for different preferences and abilities.

* Rich Preservation Options: The completed story can be saved, shared, printed or archived - adapting for personal use, family legacy or even future-generational storytelling.

* Jump-In Flexibility: While the chronological arc is recommended, users are free to start where they feel most inspired (there's no requirement to begin at childhood).

Life Arc Stories helps preserve the unique journey, lessons and identity of the storyteller. Recalling and organizing life-events often leads to insights, closure and a deeper sense of meaning. The guided, intuitive structure removes the overwhelm of“where do I begin?” - users simply tap into each life chapter and go. For children and grandchildren, receiving a completed Life Arc Story offers more than anecdotal family history - it offers a curated, inward-looking narrative that reveals why things happened and who the storyteller became.

Whether the user is writing for themselves, their family, or even a broader audience, the story remains deeply personal yet sharable. Life Arc Stories is especially meaningful for Baby-boomers and older adults who wish to document their legacy. It's also a great tool for adult children helping aging parents record their life story.

Life Arc Stories is now live within the Times of My Life mobile app and web platform. Existing users may simply update the app to access the feature; new users can sign up and start the guided life-arc process right away. There is no charge to capture unlimited stories using the Times of My Life app. A variety of optional in-app purchases are available to enhance the stories written and saved.

About Times of My Life

Times of My Life is an innovative storytelling platform by Leaves Legacy Project, dedicated to helping people capture, share, and preserve their personal histories. Through guided prompts, AI-assisted writing, and multimedia tools, the app makes it easy for anyone to create a meaningful life story - one chapter, one moment, one memory at a time. The company is committed to helping preserve family histories and personal legacies for future generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of programs sponsored by the Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation.