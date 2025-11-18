Utah Facial Plastics Expands To Heber With The Opening Of Its Third Location On December 1St

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HEBER, UT - Utah Facial Plastics, Utah's premier destination for facial aesthetics, facial surgery, hair restoration, and wellness, is proud to announce the grand opening of its third location in Heber City, officially opening December 1, 2025. Appointments are now available at .

The new, state-of-the-art Heber clinic was designed to elevate the patient experience and better serve individuals and families across Wasatch and Summit Counties. This expansion allows Utah Facial Plastics to provide the same trusted, award-winning care, recognized with Best of State, Best of SLC, Best of Northern Utah, and Best of Davis County, closer to home.

The Heber location features in-office surgical procedures such as hair transplants, blepharoplasty, and the MACS lift, as well as advanced med spa and wellness services, offering patients comprehensive care under one roof. Built with innovation and artistry in mind, the space reflects the modern luxury and natural beauty of the Heber Valley while maintaining Utah Facial Plastics' gold standard of safety, compassion, and results.

Since opening in 2006, Utah Facial Plastics has welcomed a growing number of patients from Park City and the Heber Valley. Establishing a location in Wasatch County is a meaningful way to serve this thriving community with greater accessibility and convenience.

“Expanding into Heber is about more than growth, it's about connection,” said Jenny Yergensen, Executive Director.“We've had the privilege of caring for many patients from this area over the years, and opening this location allows us to bring that same level of expertise, warmth, and trust even closer to home. For us, it's not just about aesthetics, it's about helping people feel confident, seen, and cared for from the inside out.”

Opening in Heber represents a significant milestone in Utah Facial Plastics' long-term vision to be the top provider of facial plastic surgery and aesthetics in the Intermountain West. The expansion also creates new opportunities for top facial and wellness providers to join the team and serve the community with the same patient-centered approach that has defined the practice for nearly two decades.

“This expansion into Heber is more than just opening a new office,” said Dr. Scott K Thompson, Double Board–Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon.“It's about extending our vision of excellence to a growing community and ensuring that world-class care is never out of reach.”

Over the next one to two years, Utah Facial Plastics aims to:

.Deliver Consistent Excellence: Ensure patients in the Heber Valley experience the same gold standard of safety, outcomes, and service that define the brand statewide.

.Build Community Trust: Establish deep roots in the Heber community through meaningful relationships, local partnerships, and exceptional care.

.Expand Access to Care: Bring top-tier facial plastics, medical spa, and wellness services to a region where patients previously traveled long distances for comparable expertise.

.Create a Destination for Results: Position the Heber clinic as both a trusted local resource and a destination for patients seeking excellence in facial rejuvenation.

.Develop a Strong Team Culture: Grow a collaborative, compassionate team that embodies Utah Facial Plastics' values of safety, empathy, and artistry.

When patients step into the new Heber clinic, they'll find a serene, mountain-inspired environment designed to mirror the natural beauty of the valley. With breathtaking views, modern touches, and a deeply caring team, the space reflects the brand's belief that true transformation begins with feeling valued, understood, and confident.

“Every detail of this clinic was created to make our patients feel both comfort and confidence, comfort in the welcoming environment, and confidence in the expertise guiding their journey,” said Yergensen.“More than a clinic, this is a space where people can rediscover their best selves.”

To celebrate the grand opening of its new Heber location, Utah Facial Plastics is offering Heber-exclusive launch specials, including $10/unit Botox and Dysport, $150 off fillers, 15% off laser treatments, $50 off microneedling treatments and complimentary surgical consultations (a $150 value). These offers are available only at the Heber clinic for a limited time, giving new and returning patients the perfect opportunity to experience UFP's trusted expertise and personalized care, now closer to home.

Soft Opening: December 1, 2025

Grand Opening: January 29, 2026

Appointments now available: | 801-776-2220

About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics is Utah's leading destination for facial plastic surgery, hair restoration, wellness, and medical aesthetics. With double board–certified surgeons, nationally recognized providers, and more than 60 years of combined experience, Utah Facial Plastics is committed to delivering natural, confidence-boosting results in a safe, compassionate, and supportive environment.