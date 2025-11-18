Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital - October 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of

the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

(Regulation of the French stock market authority) Company name of the issuer: Renault S.A.

122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt (ISIN code: FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date Total number of issued shares Total number of voting rights October 31, 2025

295,722,284



Theoretical number of voting rights (1): 403,538,727



Exercisable number of voting rights (2): 397,650,611



(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).



Attachment

October 2025 - Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights