VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2025

October YTD at the end of October (10 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Autoroutes +1.9% +1.4% Light vehicles +2.2% +1.6% Heavy vehicles −0.2% +0.7%

In October, traffic at VINCI Autoroutes recorded a solid growth (+1.9%), driven by light vehicles.

This confirms the increase since the beginning of the year to +1.4%, including +1.6% for light vehicles and +0.7% for heavy vehicles*.

* Despite two fewer working days in the first ten months of 2025 compared with 2024.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic 1



October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +3.9% +5.4% Portugal (ANA) +4.6% +4.7% United Kingdom* +0.9% +1.1% France +1.1% +2.8% Serbia +7.9% +6.1% Hungary +12% +12% Mexico (OMA) +8.9% +9.5% United States of America -13% -4.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -8.8% -11% Costa Rica -5.2% +1.6% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -4.1% +2.3% Brazil +5.5% +9.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) +8.5% +12% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +9.3% +15% Cabo Verde +14% +16%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

Passenger traffic remains strong at almost all airports in the network. Growth is particularly dynamic in Japan, Mexico, Serbia and Hungary, among others.

Overall, it rose by almost 4% in October, continuing the trend seen in the third quarter of 2025.



III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM) 2



October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +2.0% +5.3% Portugal (ANA) +2.9% +3.6% United Kingdom* -1.4% +1.7% France +0.3% +2.1% Serbia +2.1% +4.1% Hungary +9.1% +9.9% Mexico (OMA) +11% +10% United States of America -15% +18% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -2.9% -11% Costa Rica +4.6% +3.5% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -4.0% +0.0% Brazil -1.1% +4.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) +5.8% +7.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +12% +16% Cabo Verde +12% +17%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

