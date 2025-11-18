Tipify Launches To Transform How Fans Support Emerging And Independent Artists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New crowdfunding platform addresses profound inequities in the music industry by enabling direct fan-to-artist support

New York, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipify, a new crowdfunding platform launching this week, is reimagining how fans directly support the emerging and independent artists whose music enriches their lives. Born from a recognition of the profound inequities in today's music industry, Tipify enables fans to tip artists they already love without requiring artists to create new content, sell merchandise, or buy expensive subscriptions.

While streaming services have made it incredibly easy to distribute music, they have left most artists behind financially. Streaming payouts deliver fractions of a cent per play, and subscription fees never reach the artists fans listen to most. Tipify addresses this fundamental unfairness by creating a direct connection between fans and the artists they already listen to.

"Emerging and independent artists are not getting the love, support, or visibility they deserve," said Tipify founder and CEO Daniel Carucci, a physician and molecular biologist who spent his career addressing global health inequities. "The inequities in the music business are profound. Artists have already created music that enriches our lives. They deserve to be supported for the art they have already given the world."

Matt Eastwood, Chief Marketing Officer of Tipify, added, "We're redefining the relationship between fans and artists. Tipify isn't just about financial support, it's about creating a community where every listener can directly impact an artist's success. We're turning music appreciation into music empowerment."

Tipify's intuitive platform allows fans to send one-time or recurring tips to artists, track their impact, and become true supporters rather than just passive listeners. Artists can view real-time earnings, access fan analytics, and engage directly with their most dedicated community members all without the burden of maintaining subscription tiers or constantly producing exclusive content.

Key Features:



Direct fan-to-artist support: Fans can tip artists they already love instantly, with no intermediaries or algorithms

Artist-first economics: Tipify takes only a minimal platform fee, ensuring artists keep ~90% of every tip

Secure payments infrastructure: Tipify uses Stripe's trusted financial technology to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions for both fans and artists.

Comprehensive compliance: Powered by Plaid's identity verification technology to meet regulatory requirements while protecting user privacy

Community connection: Integrated artist profiles and engagement tools foster direct relationships between artists and their supporters Transparent metrics: Real-time dashboards show artists how support translates into sustainable income

Carucci envisions Tipify as more than just a platform; it's the foundation for a movement that could include hundreds of thousands of emerging and independent artists, each backed by communities of passionate fans.

“Our goal is to help democratize the music business,” Carucci said,“and put power back in the hands of artists and the communities that champion them.”

About Tipify

Tipify is an artist-first crowdfunding platform built to address fundamental inequities in the music industry. Tipify's mission is to make music careers more sustainable for emerging and independent artists through direct community support, radical transparency, and technology that bridges the gap between art and audience.

For more information, visit or follow @tipify on social media.

CONTACT: Dawn Kamerling The Press House...