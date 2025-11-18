Procurement Magazine Goes Bi-Weekly, Delivering More Executive Insights And Industry Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, has announced that Procurement Magazine will now be published bi-weekly, doubling its editorial output to bring readers more timely insights, thought leadership, and industry analysis every month.

The shift reflects the magazine's rapid growth and the rising global demand for expert content on procurement transformation, digital strategy, and sustainable supply chains.

Each Procurement Magazine issue will continue to feature exclusive interviews with senior executives, in-depth company spotlights, and BizClik's signature Top 10 rankings, now delivered twice a month.

November 2025: Two Editions, Twice the Insight

The Early November 2025

The first November Issue features Aatish Dedhia, Founder and CEO of Zycus, who explores how agentic AI is revolutionizing procurement, shifting the focus from intake to outcome. The issue also includes a spotlight on data-driven procurement transformation, supplier collaboration strategies, and the evolving balance between automation and human decision-making.

Late November 2025

The second November issue, headlined by ZIP, dives deeper into the future of procurement intelligence and how automation is enabling organisations to simplify complexity while maintaining control, compliance, and efficiency at scale.

“Each edition of Procurement Magazine captures how innovation and leadership are transforming the procurement landscape,” said Aaron McMillan, Editor of Procurement Magazine.

“Our late November issue spotlights the people and organisations driving real change from AI-powered transformation to the evolution of supplier collaboration, showing that procurement's next chapter is already being written.”





Meeting Global Demand With Expanded Coverage

With procurement functions undergoing rapid change, the shift to bi-weekly publishing enables the magazine to keep pace with the latest developments, including AI-driven automation, supplier collaboration, regulatory changes, risk management, and value creation.

Each edition will continue to deliver:



Exclusive interviews with C-suite and senior procurement leaders



In-depth company spotlights and transformation case studies



Expert analysis on procurement strategy, ESG, risk, and resilience



Technology insights on AI, automation, analytics, and digital platforms



BizClik's highly regarded Top 10 rankings

Coverage of future-focused trends shaping global supply chains

A Milestone in BizClik's Expansion

Procurement Magazine's move to a bi-weekly schedule marks another milestone in BizClik's continued expansion of its procurement and supply chain portfolio, which includes Supply Chain Digital, Manufacturing Digital, and a growing series of Global Webinar Programmes connecting senior executives worldwide.

The magazine's new publishing cadence ensures a more agile editorial approach, keeping pace with the rapidly changing procurement landscape and providing continuous value to decision-makers navigating the complexities of global supply chains.

A Double-Issue Launch Highlighting the Future of Procurement

Early November 2025 Edition

This issue features Aatish Dedhia, Founder and CEO of Zycus, who outlines how agentic AI is transforming procurement operating models by enabling data-led, outcome-focused decision-making. The edition explores:



The rise of outcome-centric procurement



Data-driven transformation roadmaps



Supplier collaboration technology

The evolving human–automation balance

Late November 2025 Edition

The second issue, led by ZIP, investigates how automation is reshaping procurement intelligence at scale. Coverage includes:



The emergence of autonomous procurement workflows



Simplifying complexity while retaining organisational control



Achieving compliance and efficiency in high-volume environments

The growing strategic role of procurement technology partners

Strengthening BizClik's Procurement & Supply Chain Ecosystem

The bi-weekly transition aligns with BizClik's continued investment in its procurement and supply chain platforms, which include:



Procurement Magazine



Supply Chain Digital



BizClik's rapidly expanding Global Webinar Programme

International summits and awards across London, New York, Dubai, and Chicago



These platforms collectively reach a global audience of senior executives, giving Procurement Magazine's expanded schedule an even broader strategic impact.

Read the Latest Editions



Edition 45 – Featuring Aatish Dedhia, Founder at Zycus

Edition 46 – Featuring Amanda Davies, Chief R&D, Procurement and Sustainability Officer at Mars

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine, part of BizClik's global digital publishing portfolio, is a leading voice in procurement and supply chain thought leadership. The magazine delivers exclusive insights, executive interviews, company reports, and strategic analysis to a global audience of senior professionals shaping the future of procurement.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit:

