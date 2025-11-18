Aventon Announces Global Expansion With Entry Into German Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Fixie Champion To E-bike Innovator

Brea, Ca, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BREA, California – Nov. 18, 2025 – Aventon, one of the fastest-growing e-bike brands in the United States, officially announces a global expansion with its entry into the German market for Spring 2026. Known for its innovative technology, intuitive safety features, and accessible pricing, the company aims to bring a fresh perspective to Germany's cycling culture with its 'Adventure for Everyone' philosophy. Backed by a German team, the launch includes a dedicated DTC website, local dealers, and market-specific electric bike models and categories

Founded in 2013, Aventon has its roots in the demanding fixed-gear scene of California. Following global recognition and victories in prestigious race series like the Red Hook Crit Series, the brand made a strategic shift to electric mobility in 2018.

This DNA continues to strongly shape the development of every e-bike. Aventon combines thoughtful design and an outstanding riding experience with pioneering technology and intuitive safety features. The result: e-bikes that excel in both urban daily life and challenging terrain.

Technology And Adventure For Everyone

Aventon's mission is to develop e-bikes that simplify daily life, shorten commutes, and transform every ride into a personal adventure. From lightweight urban commuter bikes to robust e-MTBs for off-road use, the brand focuses on the needs of riders to deliver genuine added value. This is evident in the intuitive handling, seamless technology integration, and a riding experience that redefines the joy of cycling.

"Germany is not only the heart of European cycling culture but also one of the most sophisticated and mature e-bike markets globally," says Jianwei (JW) Zhang, Founder of Aventon. "We are not coming to Germany just to be another brand. We are bringing innovation, future-forward production processes, simple accessibility, and our passion for the product. In early 2025, we began building a dedicated team in Munich that combines global experience with local expertise to exceed the expectations of German customers from day one."

German Market Launch In Spring 2026

The official sales launch in Germany is planned for Spring 2026. The company will debut with a broad portfolio that includes new models and additional e-bike categories compared to North America. For those who can't wait, information is already available at. Additionally, signing up for the newsletter will provide early information on new models, launch events, and exclusive pre-sale offers.

About Aventon

Aventon was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brea, California. Born from a passion for bicycle racing, Aventon has grown into one of the leading e-bike brands in North America. The company's mission is to redefine adventure by combining innovative technology, thoughtful design, and an outstanding riding experience. Aventon controls the majority of its value chain internally and employs hundreds of staff worldwide to shape the future of two-wheeled e-mobility.

