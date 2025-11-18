Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aedifica NV/SA: Publication Relating To A Transparency Notification


2025-11-18 12:02:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding a publication relating to a transparency notification from the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

