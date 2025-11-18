Philadelphia Works Welcomes Four Accomplished Leaders To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New board members bring expertise in higher education, workforce development, human resources, corporate community impact, and community leadership to strengthen local workforce strategies

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Works, Inc. (PhilaWorks), the city's workforce development board and a leader in innovative workforce solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of four distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Dr. Alycia Marshall, President of the Community College of Philadelphia; Michael Giantomaso, Vice President of Human Resources at Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.; Thomas A. Shoemaker, President & CEO of Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School; and Carniesha Kwashie, Director of Corporate Community Impact at PECO, Pennsylvania's largest electric and natural gas utility.

Dr. Marshall is a nationally recognized innovator in higher education and equity, with a career dedicated to expanding access and transforming pathways for students. Giantomaso is a strategic HR leader with more than three decades of experience building strong organizational cultures and advancing workforce development in key industries. Shoemaker is a visionary in both finance and education, blending decades of banking expertise with a deep commitment to creating community-centered opportunities for young people. Kwashie is a cross-sector community impact and workforce development leader whose experience spans the nonprofit, government, philanthropy, and small business sectors. Collectively, their diverse leadership will amplify Philadelphia Works' mission to connect residents to opportunity and employers to a highly skilled workforce. View new board member bios here.

“Dr. Marshall, Michael, Tom, and Carniesha represent the very best of leadership in education, business, workforce development, and community impact,” said Patrick Clancy, President and CEO of Philadelphia Works.“Their passion, vision, and expertise will be instrumental in driving bold strategies that expand access to family-sustaining careers and strengthen Philadelphia's economic future.”

Philadelphia Works' Board of Directors, appointed by the mayor, is a diverse group of leaders from the private, non-profit, labor, and government sectors. They guide strategic and financial decisions to create economic opportunities for Philadelphia residents and support sustainable growth for regional employers.

About Philadelphia Works

Philadelphia Works invests in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia's economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and career seekers to jobs. We influence the public policies that support economic growth and optimize funding and resources to invest in regional solutions to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce research, labor market data, services, and initiatives, visit philaworks.

Attachment

Meet Our New Board Members

CONTACT: Dawn Thomas Philadelphia Works, Inc. 267-307-0358...