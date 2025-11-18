Trace3 And Crytica Security Partner To Deliver Rapid Malware Detection & Alert Technology Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trace3 and Crytica Security, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership that combines Trace3's end-to-end security strategy, integration, and operational expertise with Crytica Security's rapid detection technology. Together, the companies will deliver integrated early-threat detection and response across OT, IoT, and IT environments, giving organizations rapid visibility into malware activity in resource-constrained systems.

Under the agreement, Trace3 will consult on, integrate, and help operate Crytica Security's Rapid Detection & AlertTM (RDATM) solution for clients worldwide. This collaboration broadens Trace3's cybersecurity offerings at a time when the National Security Advisor, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the National Security Agency (NSA) have all issued warnings about the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting key U.S. sectors.

Crytica's RDA solution and Trace3's security expertise will protect client environments by providing real-time, edge-based detection and alerting for control and monitoring devices traditionally considered too resource-constrained to host advanced cybersecurity defenses.

Together, Trace3 and Crytica Security help organizations strengthen defenses across complex OT, IoT, and IT environments by combining Trace3's end-to-end security strategy, integration, and managed services with Crytica's rapid, edge-based malware detection and alerting. Clients gain earlier visibility into malicious activity in resource-constrained systems, faster incident response through integrated workflows, and a modernization path that aligns detection at the edge with broader security operations, governance, and resilience programs.

“Crytica's unique and patented solution fits beautifully into the challenging environments typical of operational technology systems used by utilities around the world,” said C. Kerry Nemovicher, Ph.D., Founder, CEO, and President of Crytica Security.“Using a probe with a footprint of around 100 kilobytes-rather than megabytes-our technology excels at continuously detecting abnormal system activity.”

“From the beginning, we understood the engineering challenge of building a detection technology compact enough for small OT environments,” added C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Crytica Security, and former Apple Senior Executive.“We are excited to introduce this new, cutting-edge solution within Trace3's client base as global threats against business infrastructure continue to rise.”

About Trace3

Trace3 delivers business transformation. The firm consults on, integrates, and operates convergent solutions across data, security, and cloud that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable business value for its clients. For more information, visit .

About Crytica Security

Crytica Security is the world's first patented Rapid Detection & AlertTM (RDATM) solution capable of residing within Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), or Information Technology (IT) devices to detect malware attacks within minutes. Crytica's technology provides early warning and actionable insights against cyber threats launched by bad actors and nation-states. Learn more at .

Crytica Security - If you can't detect, you can't protect.

