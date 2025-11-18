Bihar: NDA To Elect Legislative Party Leader Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Political activity has intensified in Bihar ahead of the formation of the new government, and the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will take place on November 20 at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan.

Preparations for the ceremony are being carried out on a grand scale.

Before the ceremony, both the BJP and JDU will hold crucial internal meetings on November 19.

The meeting of JDU legislators will be held at 11 am at the residence of Minister Shravan Kumar, while a separate meeting of the BJP will also be held at the party's state headquarters in Patna.

Following these two meetings, a joint meeting of the NDA legislative party will be held in the Central Hall of the Assembly, during which Nitish Kumar will be formally elected as the leader of the NDA legislative party.

After being elected, Nitish Kumar will proceed to Raj Bhavan and formally stake a claim to form the government.

On November 20, Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time, marking a historic milestone in Bihar politics.

The event is being organised as a grand celebration. Among the high-profile attendees will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from multiple states, senior NDA leaders, and dignitaries will be present.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Gandhi Maidan to personally inspect the arrangements.

He was accompanied by key NDA leaders, including Samrat Chaudhary and Nitin Naveen, along with senior officials, including Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M., Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma, and several officials overseeing the preparations.

It is in full swing to ensure the ceremony takes place smoothly and with grandeur.

The NDA leaders are expecting approximately three lakh people will attend the swearing-in ceremony.