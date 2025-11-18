$13.48 Bn Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market was valued at USD 9.78 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 13.48 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.69%

This is driven by advancements in drug development, rising disease awareness, and improvements in diagnostic capabilities. As healthcare systems around the world increasingly recognize the impact of psoriatic arthritis on quality of life and productivity, treatment options are expanding to meet the evolving needs of patients.



Biologic therapies remain the cornerstone of treatment in this market, offering targeted approaches that help control inflammation and prevent joint damage. These therapies are particularly effective for patients with moderate to severe disease and have become widely adopted in both developed and emerging regions. Innovation continues to be a critical factor in shaping the future of this market. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in next-generation therapies that offer improved safety profiles, reduced dosing frequency, and enhanced patient adherence.

Key Market Drivers

Growth in Healthcare Industry

The continued expansion of the global healthcare industry is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. The global healthcare industry generates annual revenues exceeding USD 4 trillion. The most substantial and profitable segments within the sector are pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, contributing nearly USD 850 billion, followed by medical technology and diagnostics, which generate over USD 400 billion. With increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising patient awareness, and improved access to specialized care, the demand for effective treatment solutions for chronic autoimmune conditions like psoriatic arthritis is steadily rising.

As healthcare systems across both developed and emerging markets evolve, there is greater emphasis on early diagnosis, personalized medicine, and long-term disease management. More than 200,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established nationwide to support early diagnosis and treatment. These centers provide millions of citizens with convenient access to screenings for diseases such as cancer, hypertension, and diabetes. This shift is particularly significant for psoriatic arthritis, a complex and progressive condition that requires comprehensive and sustained treatment strategies. The availability of advanced biologics, targeted therapies, and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) has expanded significantly as part of this healthcare evolution.

Key Market Challenges

High Treatment Costs & Financial Accessibility

One of the foremost challenges confronting the Global Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market is the high cost associated with advanced therapies, particularly biologics and targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (tsDMARDs). These innovative treatments, while clinically effective, command significant pricing often reaching tens of thousands of dollars annually per patient. This elevated cost structure poses substantial barriers to patient access, especially in emerging economies and underfunded healthcare systems.

The financial burden not only limits market penetration but also affects patient adherence and long-term treatment outcomes. Payers and insurers are increasingly scrutinizing reimbursement criteria, imposing stringent prior authorization processes that further complicate access. Consequently, patients may experience delays or outright denial of coverage for these essential therapies.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Biologics & Targeted Therapies

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment landscape is witnessing a significant transformation driven by the rapid adoption of biologics and targeted therapies. These advanced treatment modalities have emerged as the cornerstone of disease management, owing to their ability to specifically target underlying inflammatory pathways with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles compared to conventional therapies.

Biologics, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, interleukin (IL)-17, and IL-23 inhibitors, currently command a substantial share of the market, reflecting their growing acceptance among clinicians and patients alike. In June 2025, Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., announced that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for Yesafili (aflibercept). Yesafili, a biosimilar to Eylea (aflibercept) injection, is available in vial and prefilled syringe formats at a concentration of 2 mg/0.05 mL. This marks the first approval by Health Canada of a biosimilar to Eylea. Their precision mechanism of action not only improves clinical outcomes but also contributes to better quality of life for patients suffering from psoriatic arthritis.

Key Attributes: