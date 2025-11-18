Coco Mbassi New Album: Ewekedi Part 1

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Coco Mbassi's Ewekedi is not about reinvention. It's about revelation.

The album features the Coco we discovered on Sepia, and whom we continued to love on Sisea, Jóa and Ashuka Series, distilled into one luminous essence. Her newest project is the sum of nearly 30 years of distinctive vocals, artistry and fearless exploration.

Across eight tracks, Mbassi embarks on a journey of freedom and joy, weaving sounds that breathe and soar. Here, jazz flirts with zouk, makossa converses with classical music, and borders dissolve effortlessly, hallmarks of an artist who has graced the world's greatest stages and collaborated with legends.

In Coco Mbassi's universe, genres don't collide; they embrace, blending like colours on a living musical canvas. From the opening track, Mbémbé (“weeping” in Duala), the surprise is palpable. With raw vocal power, Mbassi mourns the destruction of our planet. Her polyphonic mastery, all layered harmonies and intricate progressions, reaches new heights, inviting multiple listening sessions to capture its richness.

Ewekedi resists definition. It's a mirror to our times and a tender invitation to love ourselves and one another. Featuring guest artists like Joyce Babatunde, whose spoken word on Nero 911 is profoundly moving, this album marks Coco Mbassi's radiant return, celebrating life and connection. And the journey isn't over: Ewekedi Part II will be expected by summer 2026.

Featured Musicians

Spoken Word: Joyce Babatunde

Bass: Thierry Jasmin-Banaré, Guy Nsangue, Coco Mbassi

Guitars: Julien Pestre, Gil 'Tease' Escriva, Patrick Manouguian, Bobby James Nguimè

Piano: Georges Granville, Körnoar

Drums: Franck Mantegari, William Ombe, Hadrien Santos Da Silva

Percussion: William Ombe

Flutes: Ninon Valder

Release date: 15th December 2025

