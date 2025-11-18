Gramercy Tech Launches Storystream: A Simple, Powerful Way To Capture And Share Personal Reflections At Any Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gramercy Tech, a leader in experiential and AI-driven event technology, today announced the launch of StoryStream, its first-ever consumer SaaS product that transforms personal reflections into a shared, interactive storytelling experience.

StoryStream allows guests at large events, such as weddings, galas, memorials, or milestone birthdays, to record or upload videos, audio, text, or photos directly from their own devices or from a kiosk at the event. Within seconds, their stories appear on a live visual display or on personal, shareable feeds, creating an evolving digital mosaic that captures the emotion, energy, and connection of the moment. Even guests who can't attend can share their thoughts and reflections.

“StoryStream was built to make every voice part of the story,” said Jeremy Patuto, CEO of Gramercy Tech.“We've always believed that the most powerful part of any event isn't the tech, it's the people. StoryStream helps those voices live beyond the moment.”

Key Features Include:

Instant Story Capture: Guests share reflections by scanning a QR code or using an event link.

Live Interactive Display: Stories appear instantly on any digital wall or feed.

AI Curation & Moderation: Smart filtering ensures narrative flow and a safe experience.

Private Feed Sharing: Participants can revisit and share moments long after the event.

Custom Branding: Flexible kiosk builder matches the look and feel of any activation.

From weddings and galas to conferences and brand events, StoryStream bridges emotion and innovation, helping event organizers turn moments into meaning.

Experience StoryStream now:

About Gramercy Tech:

Founded in 2003, Gramercy Tech is an experiential technology company based in New York City. Through its GXP platform, the company powers immersive, data-driven experiences for live events, conferences, and brand activations. Clients include Google, Walmart, The Wall Street Journal, The X-Games, and Nickelodeon.