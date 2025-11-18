GNUS.Ai Launches Decentralized GPU Network To Tackle Biotech's AI Compute Crisis, Unlocking Drug Discovery Amid Global Shortages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As biotech firms worldwide grapple with crippling GPU shortages that threaten to derail AI-powered drug discovery-from protein folding simulations to genomic modeling-GNUS today unveils its battle-tested decentralized compute platform. Designed to harness idle GPUs from billions of everyday devices, GNUS delivers affordable, scalable processing power to fuel the next wave of life-saving innovations, slashing costs by up to 90% and bypassing the bottlenecks plaguing centralized clouds.

Founded in 2016 at the dawn of distributed computing for scientific breakthroughs, GNUS drew inspiration from initiatives like Folding@home, which pioneered GPU crowdsourcing to combat diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer. Now, with global AI chip demand exploding-NVIDIA's 2025 revenue surging on biotech's insatiable appetite, yet shortages delaying research by months-GNUS scales this vision into a blockchain-secured network. By aggregating untapped resources from desktops, mobiles, and IoT devices via federated learning, it creates an exaFLOPS-level AI engine. Contributors earn GNUS tokens (multichain on Ethereum, Polygon, Bitcoin, and expanding to Solana/Cardano) for sharing compute, fostering a resilient ecosystem immune to supply chain disruptions.

"Biotechs like Eli Lilly, Recursion, and Genentech are racing to model every human cell state and accelerate therapies, but GPU scarcity is stalling progress and inflating budgets," said Kenneth Hurley, Founder/CEO of GNUS. "Our platform, built for missions like Folding@home since day one, turns 'idle' hardware into a democratized supercomputer-enabling seamless AI workloads for drug screening, ADMET predictions, and personalized CRISPR design without the wait for scarce H100s or Blackwell chips."

GNUS directly addresses biotech's compute hurdles amid the 2025 crisis:

Unlimited Scalability: Aggregates idle GPUs from billions of global devices to deliver on-demand exaFLOPS-scale processing, enabling distributed networks that surpass single-site pharma supercomputers like Recursion's 2-exaFLOPS BioHive-2.

* Privacy-First Federated Learning: Trains models locally on devices, sharing only updates-not raw data-ideal for sensitive 'omics datasets in compliance-heavy biotech environments like genomics and drug screening.

* Cost Efficiency: Seamless SDK integration for apps, with crypto micropayments via the Super Genius Blockchain and Banxa for fiat onramps, bypassing grey-market premiums of $30K–$40K+ per high-end GPU like the NVIDIA H100.

* Cross-Platform Reliability: Supports Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS for resilient, high-uptime performance, empowering global biotech labs from nimble startups to enterprise-scale operations.

This launch arrives as over 50% of AI-driven biotechs report GPU access as their top barrier to scaling, per 2025 industry analyses-echoing calls from leaders like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for massive compute expansions to cure diseases by century's end. GNUS invites biotech innovators, from emerging startups to established players like Amgen, to pilot integrations and co-develop models for breakthroughs in rare disease modeling and generative chemistry.

"GNUS isn't just tech-it's a lifeline for equitable AI in biotech, transforming shortages into abundance and idle devices into engines of discovery," added Kenneth Hurley. "We're partnering with the ecosystem to make compute as boundless as human potential."

For partnership details or demos, visit or email ....

Disclaimer: This content is provided by The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.