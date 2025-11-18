India $135+ Mn Artesunate Market Trends, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Artesunate Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The India Artesunate Market was valued at USD 96.54 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 135.91 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.01%

The India artesunate market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the high prevalence of malaria and the government's continuous efforts to eradicate the disease. Artesunate, a derivative of artemisinin, is a vital antimalarial drug commonly used for the treatment of severe malaria, especially in regions with resistance to traditional therapies. The increasing demand for effective and fast-acting antimalarial treatments has positioned artesunate as a key component in the pharmaceutical landscape.



The market in India is dominated by both domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers and international players, with a growing number of generic drug producers contributing to increased accessibility and affordability. Injectable artesunate formulations are especially in demand in rural and high-risk areas where malaria outbreaks are frequent and rapid treatment is critical. Oral tablets and combination therapies are also gaining traction as part of integrated malaria treatment protocols.

Government initiatives, such as mass drug administration and improved diagnostic infrastructure, are playing a crucial role in supporting the market. The non-governmental organizations and global health agencies have enhanced supply chain efficiency, further boosting market penetration. Urbanization, improved healthcare infrastructure, and awareness campaigns are facilitating higher adoption rates.

In recent years, India has also become a key exporter of artesunate formulations to malaria-endemic countries in Africa and Southeast Asia, leveraging its cost-effective production capabilities. Looking ahead, innovations in formulation, stronger regulatory frameworks, and increased funding for research and development are expected to sustain the market's upward trajectory. The artesunate market in India remains a cornerstone of the broader malaria treatment strategy and a key focus of public health policy.

Key Market Drivers

High Malaria Burden

India continues to face a high malaria burden, particularly in regions with tropical and sub-tropical climates. Malaria remains a major public health concern, especially in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and the northeastern states, where the majority of cases are concentrated. Tribal and rural populations are disproportionately affected due to limited access to healthcare and vector control measures. Each year, India reports hundreds of thousands of malaria cases, with a significant proportion attributed to Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite. This type of malaria often leads to severe complications and requires immediate treatment with fast-acting drugs like artesunate. Plasmodium vivax also contributes to the overall disease burden but tends to be less severe.

The seasonal surge in malaria cases during the monsoon months increases the need for effective antimalarial drugs. The government's disease surveillance programs have improved reporting accuracy, revealing the true scale of malaria infections across various regions. The high incidence rate places continuous pressure on public health systems and creates sustained demand for artesunate-based therapies.

In areas with reported resistance to older antimalarials such as chloroquine and sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine, artesunate has become the drug of choice. It is often used as a standalone injectable for severe cases or as part of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapies (ACTs) for uncomplicated malaria. The persistent prevalence of malaria in India ensures a stable and growing market for artesunate. Its effectiveness, rapid action, and government-backed distribution programs make it central to ongoing malaria control and treatment strategies across the country.

Key Market Challenges

Emerging Drug Resistance

Emerging drug resistance is a critical concern shaping the future of the artesunate market in India. Plasmodium falciparum, the most dangerous malaria parasite, has developed resistance to older antimalarial drugs like chloroquine and sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine, pushing artesunate into the frontline of treatment. However, signs of partial resistance to artemisinin derivatives, including artesunate, have started appearing in parts of India, raising alarms in public health circles. In northeastern states such as Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Assam, genetic mutations linked to resistance are being detected with increasing frequency.

Triple and quadruple mutations in the dhfr-dhps gene, associated with sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine failure, have been found in more than 25% of malaria cases in certain districts. This reflects the diminished efficacy of partner drugs in ACTs and reinforces the reliance on artesunate as the key therapeutic agent. Of greater concern are mutations in the pfkelch13 gene, a marker for artemisinin resistance. In districts of West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, more than 10% of patients treated with ACTs remained parasitemic after 72 hours, a clinical indicator of emerging artemisinin resistance. Some samples have even shown double or triple mutations, pointing to the evolving genetic complexity of the parasite.

The rise in resistant strains increases demand for more potent and fast-acting artesunate formulations, especially injectable ones used for severe malaria. It also places pressure on health authorities to monitor efficacy closely and adapt treatment protocols. The artesunate market, while benefitting from increased demand, faces long-term uncertainty due to these shifting resistance patterns and the potential need for alternative therapies.

Key Market Trends

Digital Expansion of Distribution

India's artesunate distribution is undergoing a significant transformation with the growing role of digital platforms. The online pharmacy segment, which accounted for only around 1.5-3% of retail pharmaceutical sales in 2018-19, is expected to reach 10-20% by the mid-2020s. This expansion is increasing access to critical drugs like artesunate, particularly in remote and underserved regions where physical pharmacies may be limited.

Leading online platforms such as PharmEasy, Netmeds, 1mg, and Medlife collectively serve tens of thousands of postal codes, offering doorstep delivery of prescription medicines, including artesunate. These platforms enable easier access to both oral and injectable antimalarials, particularly where government supply chains may be slow or limited. Digital health infrastructure improvements under national health missions are also supporting integration of prescription uploads, digital payments, and medicine tracking. Features such as treatment reminders, digital consultations, and inventory management tools are improving adherence and timely access to medicines.

Despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny and resistance from brick-and-mortar chemists, the digital expansion of distribution offers new growth channels for artesunate suppliers. As e-pharmacies become more established, they may help stabilize demand fluctuations and reduce dependency on centralized public procurement cycles.

