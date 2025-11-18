Extreme Steel Inc. Announces Strategic Recapitalization To Accelerate Growth And Expansion In Structural Steel Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the structural steel industry, today announces a strategic partnership with a leading asset management firm looking to back well-led, strong growth companies. With the new senior facility, ESI can continue to provide exceptional service to our growing customer base and geographic footprint.

“This is a pivotal moment for Extreme Steel that strengthens our position in the market, fuels acquisitions and enables us to invest in our people, technology and operations,” says George Skaros, Chief Financial Officer, ESI.“This leading asset management firm brings the experience, strategic alignment and growth capital we need to scale with purpose, while staying true to who we are. The partnership positions ESI to continue executing on its record contractual backlog, expand its footprint across the Mid-Atlantic and pursue a robust pipeline of acquisitions that complement its capabilities.”

The partnership was facilitated with the support of Kenneth Dotson and Jason Hong of Alantes Corporate Finance.“This transaction underscores the value of teamwork and precision in execution,” says Kenneth Dotson, Managing Partner at Alantes.“Alantes worked closely with Extreme Steel and the management firm to establish a fruitful partnership -aligning interests, structuring flexible capital, and ensuring a smooth closing. We're proud to have facilitated a partnership that not only strengthens Extreme Steel's growth trajectory but also sets the foundation for continued innovation and market leadership in the steel fabrication sector.”

This marks a new chapter in ESI's continued evolution as a steel construction leader and trusted regional partner. Founded in 2000, ESI has grown into a 300+ person operation with facilities in Winchester and Sterling, Virginia. Its end-to-end delivery model-from in-house detailing and fabrication to logistics and field erection-has positioned ESI as a preferred partner on complex commercial, institutional and mission-critical steel projects.

“We chose this partnership because they understand the unique demands of specialty construction and share our vision for disciplined growth,” continues Skaros.“They're not just a capital partner, they're a long-term collaborator invested in helping us raise the bar across every part of our business. This partnership supports ESI's mission of Building American Excellence by empowering the company to grow responsibly while maintaining the precision, safety and execution that define its reputation.”

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) along with its partner and acquisition Superior Ironworks in Sterling, VA, revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. Building American Excellence, ESI sets and exceeds standards of excellence in the structural steel industry – with the right tools, right ideas and right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit .

About Alantes

Alantes specializes in capital raises and strategic advisory for small to middle market businesses across the nation. Our team prides itself on our ability to provide unique solutions for all of your business needs. Whether you're looking to acquire a new company, refinance into more stable capital or secure additional working capital for operations, Alantes is your trusted source for business growth and expansion. Our multi-faceted approach allows us to craft creative solutions that adds value at the most critical junctures so you can focus your resources on core business activities.

