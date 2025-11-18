Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE)
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Skye's business, operations, and prospects. The Complaint alleges that specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Skye should contact the Firm prior to the January 16, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
