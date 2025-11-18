Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE)


2025-11-18 11:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Skye Bioscience, Inc. (“Syke” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SKYE) securities between November 4, 2024 and October 3, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Skye's business, operations, and prospects. The Complaint alleges that specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Skye should contact the Firm prior to the January 16, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

Please visit our website at for more information about the firm.


MENAFN18112025004107003653ID1110361871



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search