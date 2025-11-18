UNCF President And CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax Honored As A Champion Of Justice At The Anti-Defamation League's 2025 Concert Against Hate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marion Ein Lewin, Wesley Seidner and Mayor David Holt were also recognized for their courage and leadership in fighting hate and defending democracy

Washington, DC, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF is pleased to announce President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax was honored Nov. 10 at the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) 2025 In Concert Against Hate. ADL's annual benefit concert recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary courage in standing up to hatred, antisemitism, injustice and bias.

Dr. Lomax received The Kay Award, which recognizes individuals for extraordinary acts of courage in confronting intolerance and injustice, extremism and terrorism.

“At a time when hate is all too prevalent in our country, these four extraordinary individuals remind us that courage comes in many forms,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO.“From Dr. Lomax's lifelong commitment to education and unity, to Wesley's fearless advocacy as a young leader, to Marion's vital work preserving Holocaust memory, to Mayor Holt's transformational leadership in bringing communities together, each honoree represents the very best of what it means to stand up for what is right. Their stories inspire us to keep fighting, to never give in, and to build a future where justice and dignity are guaranteed for all.”

The Black and Jewish communities have a long history of working together to further civil rights and expand opportunity to all, Dr. Lomax explained.

“It's a great honor, a wonderful and humbling honor to be recognized by an organization that I have so much respect for and that I've known so well over the years,” he said.“Honestly, it's a surprise to be getting an award as the ally as opposed to the person who is seeking the allies, because the Jewish community has always been an ally to the Black community, to my family, to me throughout my career.

“Over the last two years, since that horrible massacre in Israel, I have felt like I needed to step up and stand with my Jewish brothers and sisters and say, 'you've been an ally to me, I want to be an ally to you,'” he continued.

Last year, UNCF, in collaboration with the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) and Hillel International, launched the Tikkun Olam Initiative, connecting students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and from Hillels at predominantly White institutions (PWIs).

The program builds cross-cultural understanding and cultivates a new generation of leaders committed to social justice and equity. By confronting legacies of hate and discrimination, Tikkun Olam Initiative participants explore narratives of resilience, advocacy and the intertwined struggles for justice.

UNCF, FCAS and Hillel International have hosted 12 Unity Dinners since 2024 on college campuses across the country, from Atlanta, GA to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, PA, to New York City to Houston, TX, to New Orleans, LA. CA. Upcoming dinners are planned in 2026 in Los Angeles, CA, Charlotte, NC, Memphis, TN, San Francisco, CA, Tallahassee, FL and Tuscaloosa, AL.



“We need to do everything we can in the Black community to reinforce the longstanding bonds we've had with the Jewish community,” Dr. Lomax shared.“That's a relationship that is over a century old in this country. That relationship has grown frayed in recent years, and I want to revitalize it. I want a new generation of Black young people and Jewish young people to get to know one another, to appreciate their shared humanity and to work together to create a better world.”

Additional background on this year's 2025 ADL Concert Against Hate Honorees:

Marion Ein Lewin, a Holocaust survivor whose life embodies resilience and hope. Born in the Netherlands to parents who fled Nazi Germany in 1936, Marion and her family survived the transit camp Westerbork, the concentration camp Bergen-Belsen and a perilous journey on the“lost train” before being liberated by Soviet soldiers in 1945. After arriving in the United States in 1947, she went on to graduate from Barnard College and Columbia University and built a distinguished career in health policy. Today, Marion continues to share her story to educate and inspire others.

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, who has served as president and CEO of UNCF since 2004, leading the nation's largest minority education organization to raise more than $4 billion and help over 300,000 students earn college degrees. A Morehouse College graduate, Dr. Lomax was the first African American chair of the Fulton County Commission, where he championed interfaith collaboration and played a key role in bringing the 1996 Olympic Games to Atlanta.

Wesley Seidner, a senior at Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia. His courage in combating antisemitism sets him apart as a leader. The grandson of a Holocaust survivor, Wesley speaks out against persistent antisemitism in his school and joined a lawsuit against Fairfax County Schools, pressing for accountability and meaningful protections for Jewish students. At age 16, he self-published K for Kosher, a book celebrating Jewish baseball players. After graduation, Wesley plans to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering and a career in the service of his community's defense.

Mayor David Holt, the 38th Mayor of Oklahoma City and the current President of the United States Conference of Mayors. A member of the Osage Nation, he is Oklahoma City's first Native American mayor. Mayor Holt has been a transformational leader in bringing communities together, restoring the city's Human Rights Commission and securing voter approval for a $35 million civil rights center. In 2021, he joined the Mayors United Against Antisemitism initiative, and in 2023, he partnered with ADL to host a town hall on antisemitism, efforts that helped prompt national action to combat hate. Mayor Holt received the ADL Levenson Defender of Democracy Award.

ADL's In Concert Against Hate was held on Monday, Nov. 10 in Washington D.C. Now in its 31st year, the annual concert and award ceremony recognizes everyday heroes who have played a significant role in standing up to hatred, antisemitism, injustice and bias across society. Actors, musicians, civil rights leaders and policymakers joined ADL and the organization's supporters at the celebration.

Click here for photos of Dr. Lomax receiving his award and a tribute video.

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

About ADL

ADL is the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913, its timeless mission is“to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of antisemitism and bias, using innovation and partnerships to drive impact. A global leader in combating antisemitism, countering extremism and battling bigotry wherever and whenever it happens, ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all. More at .

