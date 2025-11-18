Texbase Strengthens Advisory Board With Appointment Of Randy Harward

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Texbase, Inc., a leading cloud-based platform that connects supply chain partners and manages traceability, compliance, certification, and sustainability data for retail, manufacturing, and textile brands, today announced the appointment of Randy Harward to its Advisory Board.

The Texbase Advisory Board brings together executives with deep retail, supply chain, and product experience to guide the company's growth strategy and strengthen partnerships across the industry. Harward joins existing members Jenna Flateman Posner and Jack Keating, expanding the board's collective expertise in digital transformation, materials innovation, and sustainability.

Harward's career spans more than two decades of leadership in product development, materials research, and manufacturing systems. Randy spent much of his career at Patagonia, where he served as Vice President of Advanced Research & Development and directed textile and hardware innovation, environmental R&D, and field-testing initiatives that helped define Patagonia's reputation for responsible manufacturing. He later joined Under Armour as Senior Vice President of Advanced Material & Manufacturing Innovation, where he led global material innovation teams and founded the Under Armour Lighthouse, a center for rapid prototyping and sustainable production technologies.

"Texbase sits at the intersection of product data, sustainability, and innovation - areas that have defined my career,” said Harward.“The Texbase platform provides the structure and transparency brands need to meet growing regulatory and circularity demands. I'm excited to support Texbase's mission to make reliable data the foundation for smarter, more sustainable decisions."

“Randy's ability to connect sustainable strategy with practical implementation makes him an exceptional addition to our Advisory Board,” said Donny Askin, CEO of Texbase.“His experience leading materials and manufacturing innovation at global brands will be instrumental as Texbase continues to align technology development with the industry's evolving sustainability and compliance goals.”

About Texbase

Founded in 2002, Texbase is a leading cloud-based platform that enables consumer brands to collect and manage product data for compliance, traceability, and sustainability.

Texbase connects brands and their supply chain partners to real-time, centralized information that supports product quality and global regulatory requirements. Using Texbase, brands can minimize off-quality costs (often 10–20% of revenue), prevent losses from defects and inefficiencies, and optimize operational processes. Top brands such as Under Armour, Carhartt, and Bauer rely on Texbase for supply-chain data management, sustainable material sourcing, certification tracking, materials performance testing, and more.