Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

El Llorón Celebrates Newest Win At Lone Star Film Festival, Continuing Its Awards Streak In East Texas


2025-11-18 11:16:29
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- El Llorón, the dark comedy short film directed by Rodrigo Moreno Fernández, continues its powerful festival run, taking home three top honors at the 9th Annual Reel East Texas Film Festival, Best Supporting Actress (Short Film), Best Comedy Short, and Best Short Fiction Director.

El Llorón, the dark comedy short film directed by Rodrigo Moreno Fernández, continues its award-winning momentum with a major new victory at the Lone Star Film Festival, where it earned the coveted“Cine Más” Award, a distinction recognizing outstanding Latinx filmmaking.

This latest achievement follows its impressive performance at the 9th Annual Reel East Texas Film Festival, where El Llorón won three major awards:

- Best Supporting Actress (Short Film)
- Best Comedy Short
- Best Short Fiction Director

With these wins, El Llorón solidifies its status as one of the most celebrated short films on the festival circuit this year.

Set in a world where mourning is a profession, El Llorón tells the story of Felipe, a llorón, a professional crier hired by funeral homes to set the emotional tone and help mourners release their grief. Trained in the sacred craft of sorrow, Felipe makes a living from his tears until one day, after hearing a joke at a funeral, he loses the ability to cry altogether. With his livelihood in ruins, Felipe embarks on a surreal and humorous journey to rediscover the lost crying traditions of his ancestors.

The film is a poignant yet darkly funny exploration of grief, legacy, and emotional expression in a world that laughs to keep from crying.
El Llorón is produced by Mickey Sumner, Rodrigo Moreno Fernández, and Lee Anne Weldon under Pink Ape Media Consulting, with a standout performance by Bobby Soto (Narcos: Mexico, The Tax Collector).

This latest achievement adds to a growing list of accolades from festivals nationwide, including:

- Downtown Tyler Film Festival (2025) - Best Actor (Bobby Soto), Audience Award Best Film
- Poppy Jasper Film Festival (2025) - Best Mexico y Tú Short
- South Texas International Film Festival (2025) - Best Actor, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Short
- Wyoming International Film Festival (2025) - Audience Award Best Short Film, Jury Award Best Screenplay Short Film

“El Llorón began as a reflection on how we process grief. Not just through tears, but through laughter and memory. To see audiences connect with that idea so deeply is incredibly meaningful,” Rodrigo Moreno Fernández, director of El Lloron.

With its blend of heartfelt storytelling, striking cinematography, and dark humor, El Llorón continues to captivate audiences and establish itself as a standout in contemporary short filmmaking.

For more information, visit .

ABOUT EL LLORÓN
El Llorón is a dark comedy short film exploring grief, heritage, and emotional authenticity through the eyes of Felipe, a professional crier who loses his ability to cry. Written and directed by Rodrigo Moreno Fernández, the film is produced by Pink Ape Media Consulting, Mickey Sumner, Lee Anne Weldon, and Rodrigo Moreno Fernández.

MENAFN18112025003118003196ID1110361848



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search