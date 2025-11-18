Constella Intelligence Earns Best In Class In Javelin Strategy & Research's 2025 Dark Web Threat Intelligence Vendor Scorecard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flare and Hudson Rock earn Leader distinctions as dark web intelligence evolves to predict and prevent cyber threats

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research today released its 2025 Dark Web Threat Intelligence Vendor Scorecard, evaluating eight leading vendors across five key categories of dark web threat intelligence monitoring and analysis. The findings show that dark web threat intelligence is evolving to address emerging cyber-kinetic risks, which connect cyberspace to the physical world. These attacks are increasingly concerning as geopolitical tensions rise. Vendors play a critical role in protecting infrastructure and maintaining consumer confidence.

These incidents can disrupt essential systems such as power grids, transportation networks, and financial operations. Vendors that can identify and connect these digital and physical risks will be essential in helping organizations anticipate and prevent serious disruptions.

“As cyber risks grow more interconnected, collaboration across industries and between the public and private sectors will be key to building cyber resiliency,” said Tracy (Kitten) Goldberg, Director of Cybersecurity at Javelin Strategy & Research.

Constella Intelligence earned the Best in Class ranking for its innovative“reverse-engineering” approach to mapping threat actor infrastructure. Rather than tracking malware samples, Constella analyzes identity-related artifacts left by malicious actors to uncover the infrastructure behind their operations.

“Dark web threat intelligence vendors play critical roles in turning raw data like IP addresses and file hashes into meaningful, actionable insights,” continued Goldberg.“This intelligence is essential for attributing attacks to specific threat actors and predicting future attacks. Understanding who is attacking, how they operate, and why they target specific organizations enables more effective cyber defense.”

Flare and Hudson Rock ranked as overall Leaders, each demonstrating strong performance across key dark web threat intelligence categories. Flare stood out for its advanced analysis of Telegram channels and paste sites, and leadership in threat actor identification. Hudson Rock earned recognition for leveraging compromised browser data and to strengthen cyber-risk mitigation.

Javelin's 2025 Dark Web Threat Intelligence Vendor Scorecard benchmarks eight leading vendors serving U.S. entities. Providers were evaluated across five categories: Threat Actor and TTP (tactics, techniques and procedures) Identification, Data Processing and Enrichment, Contextual and Strategic Analysis, Source Collection, and Indicators of Compromise. See the full scorecard at javelinstrategy.

About Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin Strategy & Research, part of the Escalent Group, helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs and government agencies. Javelin's independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, and fraud & security. Learn more at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Bondi...